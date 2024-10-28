Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has doubled down on his extremist agenda for “LGBTQ youth.”

The man who as a teacher launched a gay/straight alliance group in his school went on to use his power as governor of Minnesota to push the transgender agenda full force.

He issued an executive order in 2023 and then signed a law making Minnesota what supporters call a “trans refuge state.”

Critics rightly interpreted this as an anti-parent bill aimed at bringing in kids across state lines to ply them with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries.

Walz also put tampons in boys rooms and signed a bill prohibiting “conversion therapy,” in which therapists counsel clients to help them overcome unwanted gay or trans desires.

In a recent interview, Walz pledged even more LGBTQ activism if he is elected as vice president. Vice President Kamala Harris has promised the same if she is elected president.

Former President Donald Trump says he will end gender “treatments” on children, men in women’s sports and stop taxpayer funding of sex changes for prison inmates if he is elected.

There are signs that the transgender wave is receding. You can tell this from the legacy media’s frantic attempt to keep the Big Gender Lie going.

The Washington Post this past week ran an article entitled, “Youths highly content with gender-affirming care.” The piece cites a survey of about 200 people taken by the Trans/Youth Project and published in JAMA Pediatrics that said only 4 percent of transitioned kids voice any regret.

This is similar to the media-hyped, advocacy “science” by researchers in the 1980s and 1990s that pushed the idea that people are born gay and that therefore any refusal to approve of homosexual acts is a form of bigotry.

Those much-publicized studies were unreplicated, deeply flawed, and had researcher bias, self-selected subjects, tiny sample sizes, and suppressed conflicting evidence within the studies.

Nonetheless, they had a huge impact, paving the way for today’s LGBTQ juggernaut that is spearheading the left’s assault on freedom of speech and religious liberty.

That movement is ensnaring more and more children. A shocking number of kids – unlike all previous generations – identify as nonbinary, gay or trans.

The Post article ignores the four-year Cass Review by Dr. Hilary Cass in Great Britain that found no enduring benefits to puberty suppression and significant downsides. In about half of U.S. states, and all over Europe, authorities are halting what amounts to bizarre medical experiments on minors.

Seeing the way the wind is blowing, the director of a federally funded, two-year Los Angeles “Transyouth” project refused to publish her results. She said she feared it would be “weaponized” to oppose gender-transition treatments for minors.

The Big Gender Lie began with the fraudulent studies of Alfred C. Kinsey in 1948 and 1953 that painted a warped picture of sexuality for both sexes. Kinsey relied heavily on interviews with bribed prison inmates, prostitutes and libertines.

The media took the bait and proclaimed that the sexual revolution had been scientifically justified.

Kinsey also had a section on “early sexual growth and activity” with data from the systematic, timed molestation of boys as young as five months and up to 15 years old. The late Judith Reisman, Edward Eichel and some colleagues finally exposed it in their 1990 book “Kinsey, Sex and Fraud: The Indoctrination of a People.”

As a closeted and very sexually active gay man despite being married to a woman, Kinsey set out to destroy the idea of normal sexuality. Cultural elites bought his vision and began promoting pornography, abortion and the LGBTQ agenda.

They have been aided by the ACLU’s constant legal attacks on life, decency, marriage and natural sexuality.

The transgender movement took off in the 1970s thanks to John Money, a pro-pedophile psychologist at Johns Hopkins University.

His fraudulent studies of a boy who was raised as a girl after a botched circumcision intentionally fueled the idea that gender is a choice, not a biological reality.

Money falsely reported that the boy had adjusted well to being a girl despite ample contrary evidence. The boy, David Reimer, later had a sex-change reversal operation and married a woman, but he committed suicide at age 38. The tragic tale is recounted by journalist John Colapinto in his 2000 book, “As Nature Made Him: The Boy Who Was Raised as a Girl.”

The first to exploit Money’s hypothesis were radical feminists who welcomed anything that would divide the sexes and weaken marriage. Then came the gay movement, followed by the transgender lobby, which has become a major cultural wrecking ball against faith, truth, and common sense.

In the name of misguided compassion, gender dysphoric children are being subjected to oxymoronically named “gender affirming” treatments.

The Biden/Harris administration issued an Education Department policy last April adding gender identity and sexual orientation to Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in schools based on sex.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear a challenge by the administration to a Tennessee law that bars sex change treatments on minors.

Democrats are targeting parents who don’t want to go along with the insanity. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that overrules any school board policies that require transparency with parents about their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

In response, the city of Huntington Beach declared itself a “Parents’ Right to Know” sanctuary in September and filed a lawsuit against the state.

The LGBTQ lobby has lost public support by forcing biological males into women’s locker rooms, bathrooms and sports teams, and subjecting children to drag queen story hours in public libraries and to LGBTQ books beginning in preschool.

Americans appear to be fed up. The Trump campaign has run extremely effective TV ads showing Kamala Harris supporting sex-change surgeries for prison inmates and posing with drag queens.

This sleeper issue may well cost the Democrats votes among suburban women and fence-sitting men.

The feeling is growing that enabling mental delusions is not compassionate.

Children are precious beings made in the image of God. They should not be guinea pigs for mad scientists and avaricious doctors.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.