California officials have agreed, in a court stipulation, not to try to censor the parody works of the Babylon Bee and others while a lawsuit over a new speech limit pushed by Gov. Gavin Newsom develops in the court system.

The Bee, a satire website, and several others, are suing the state over two new laws that purport to limit Americans’ speech, specifically setting restrictions for political satire and parody.

“California’s war against political memes is censorship, plain and simple. We shouldn’t trust the government to decide what is true in our online political debates,” explained Jonathan Scrubbs, an ADF lawyer working on the case.

“Gov. Newsom has no constitutional authority to act as the humor police. While lawmakers act as if posting and resharing memes is a threat to democracy, these laws censor speech California politicians don’t like. We are grateful that California’s unconstitutional law can no longer be applied to censor The Babylon Bee and Ms. Rickert while the case continues and that they are again free to exercise their First Amendment rights to poke fun at political leaders.”

The agreement comes in a stipulation in which, the case having been transferred to a federal court in the Eastern District of California, state officials agreed that a previously issued preliminary injunction still protects the Babylon Bee and Rickert.

A lawsuit was filed that challenged the state’s demands that it control online content such as political satire and parody.

Newsom launched the laws, AB2839 and AB2655, just weeks ago.

They use “vague standards” that officials wanted to impose to punish people for posting certain political content, such as political memes and parodies.

WND previously reported when the original judge issued the injunction.

A second case, brought on behalf Chris Kohls, known as “Mr. Reagan” online, also addressed the same problem.

The original judge said the law “hinders humorous expression and unconstitutionally stifles the free and unfettered exchange of ideas.”

California’s unconstitutional law infringing on your freedom of speech has been blocked by the court. Yay! https://t.co/dRihErTsJ9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2024

WND previously reported as the battle heated up and Newsom, who has faced mockery for his state’s high taxes, extremism on social issues like abortion and transgenderism, attempts to interfere with other states and their rights, took chutzpah to a new level.

That, by the way, derives from a Hebrew word meaning “insolence,” “cheek” or “audacity.”

He signed a law banning parody.

And it took only hours for his actions to limit speech, clearly in violation of the First Amendment, to draw a lawsuit, according to a report from UPI.

The report said video creator Kohls charged Newsom with violations of the First and 14th Amendments with Newsom’s “anti-deepfake measure” that was signed into law this week.

California’s governor was offended by a parody released by “Mr. Reagan” recently:

Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024

In it “Kamala Harris” confirms she is the Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden “exposed his senility at the debate.”

She confesses she is the “ultimate diversity hire,” as a woman and a “person of color.”

“So if you criticize anything I say you’re both sexist and racist.”

The mockery continues.

The video uses AI-generated audio clips, and it was shared by Elon Musk, collecting more than 100 million views.

Newsom responded:

I just signed a bill to make this illegal in the state of California. You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content — including deepfakes. https://t.co/VU4b8RBf6N — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2024

The lawsuit in federal court in California charges that Newsom’s scheme is a flagrant use of “state power to force private social media companies to censor private citizens’ speech by purging election-related AI-generated content.”

Musk’s comment? “You’re not gonna believe this, but Gavin Newsom, just announced that he signed a LAW to make parody illegal, based on this video.”

He concludes California needs “new leadership.”

Gavin Newsom just signed a bill making memes and parody illegal in his state because of this video. Gavin will be very mad if this video went viral again! pic.twitter.com/FI0KY866eO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2024

However, taking on Newsom directly was the Babylon Bee, which prominently announced it has “‘obtained this exclusive, official, 100% real Gavin Newsom election ad.”

BREAKING: The Babylon Bee has obtained this exclusive, official, 100% real Gavin Newsom election ad. https://t.co/nicrnKF5Ji pic.twitter.com/iksPVxltzI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 18, 2024

In it, “Newsom” states:

This is a message for the people of America, given in my authentically recorded non-AI voice. Thanks to my leadership over the last several years, California has become a world leader in extremist left-wing governance. My policies were so effective that almost 1 million people are now fleeing the state every year. We even ran out of U-Hauls. During the COVID pandemic, I locked everyone in their homes and shut down businesses for months. Not the French Laundry, though. That’s my favorite restaurant. Last year, I cleaned up the dangerous, messy streets of San Francisco. You know, because Chinese Communist President Xi was coming. And I really wanted to impress him. He’s my boss, after all. This year, I signed legislation that allows me to take custody of your kid if you refuse to give him artificial hormones and chop off his genitals. Because if you don’t do that, you’re a bigot. And bigots shouldn’t be allowed to have kids. I’ve also led the way in green energy by banning all cars that don’t run on electricity. Then I banned almost all the electricity. This is smart leadership. On my watch, the cost of living and homelessness have skyrocketed. Schools are failing. Drug dealers and human traffickers are pouring across the border. And poop has covered the sidewalks of San Francisco. This is the positive, joyful vision we offer as Democrats. That’s why I’m enthusiastically endorsing Kamala Harris for president in 2024. She’ll do to the country everything I did in California. Anyway, I’m California Governor Gavin Newsom, and I approve this 100% real message, which is a recording of my voice without the assistance of any AI whatsoever. This isn’t a deepfake. And you can rest assured that it isn’t, because I just signed an unconstitutional law outlawing deepfakes. No one would dare violate it. Thank you, and science bless America.