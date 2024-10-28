At a luncheon last Friday, one of the attendees stated that he was voting for Democrat Kamala Harris and said he can’t understand why anyone is voting for Donald Trump. He then referred to Trump as a Nazi, a convicted rapist, a liar, that Trump said that he wants to be a dictator to implement Project 2025, that he’ll cut Social Security, and that Trump caused an insurrection on January 6 that killed several police officers.

Other attendees then corrected those accusations:

No police officers died on January 6 as claimed by Democrats during the second impeachment of Trump. None. not one. Democrats lied. Harris lied in the debate, and the moderators allowed it. And the claim that Officer Sicknick was killed by being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher was false as stated by the coroner. Democrats lied. Harris lied.

The Supreme Court and FBI stated that there was no insurrection on J6, that the charges are for “obstruction” and not “insurrection.” Three-hundred fifty rioters are now being released for violations to their right of due process as per order by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump said humorously that he would be a dictator for one day to secure the border and open government oil fields.

Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025.

Trump has continuously vowed to protect Social Security benefits.

No criminal court found Trump guilty of rape.

Of the more than 45 legal actions against Trump, 1) all of them are by Democrat prosecutors – all of them; 2) only two stuck – two of 45 – one in a civil suit, and one criminal, both of which are under appeal to be reduced and/or remanded and/or reversed.

The anti-Trump attendee was not aware of any of this. He was visibly stunned to learn it all.

When asked what were three unique things Harris would do to help America, he could only state one: that she will lower taxes for the middle class. When told that Trump already did that with the 2017 Trump tax reforms and has committed to making those tax reforms permanent, the Harris supporter was not aware. Nor did he know that those Trump tax reforms lowered rates for the middle class and actually increased effective taxes on the rich by limiting their deductions.

It was interesting how much this learned anti-Trump college graduate did not know and how much of what he did know was misinformation.

But none of that made a difference to that Harris supporter as he then stated that what really pissed him off about Trump-Vance was that Vance referred to women without children, like his wife, as childless cat ladies. He had no idea of how the low birth rate was negatively affecting the nation, that more than 40% of women under 40 plan not to have any children.

OK, now we understand. That attack by the anti-Trump attendee had nothing to do with facts and everything to do with woke vs. not woke – and fear mongering.

His defense of his wife is admirable. His ignorance of facts is unacceptable. His false accusations about Trump are inexcusable.

What was his reaction? He abruptly stood up and left the lunch. He canceled any discussion in support of Trump just as if he put his hands over his eyes and his ears. Cancel culture.

By the way, when Biden issued those 94 executive orders without congressional approval that reversed Trump actions to close the border and open oil fields, was Biden being a dictator? When Biden tried to cancel student debts without congressional approval (ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court), was that being a dictator? How about making Harris the candidate when she never won any state primary in 2020 nor 2024? How “democratic” was that?

Since Reagan beat Carter in 1980, Democrats have resorted to the same strategy in every presidential election:

1. Demonize the opponent. “Bush lied and thousands died.” “Trump is a Nazi.”

2. Play the race card and gender card. Scare the voters.

This election is no exception as Democrats drag out Obama and Oprah to get out the black vote, as they openly refer to Trump as Hitler, falsely claim he will implement a national ban on abortion and falsely claim that Trump will cut Social Security and implement Project 2025.

Demonize, play the race card, play the gender card … a tired old strategy most voters aren’t buying.