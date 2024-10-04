Let’s start with the obvious: I thought J.D. Vance did a very good job. He was a master debater, but with “Midwest Nice.” He killed “Tampon Tim” with kindness. A fantastic victory for Trump-Vance. That’s why I urged President Donald Trump to pick J.D. Vance for VP on my TV show and in my commentary way back on June 17.

Vance was my choice because he’s a brilliant Yale Law School-educated orator and debater, and the perfect choice to win the all-important Midwest battleground states. Tuesday night, Vance proved my choice was the correct one.

I also wrote commentaries about what a terrible choice Kamala Harris made with her VP pick, Tim Walz. She blew it by not picking Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania. I reported that the best choice was canceled out because the Democratic Party is filled with Jew haters. They just couldn’t pick a Jew without a revolt.

The debate proved I was right about Walz. He might be the worst VP pick in history.

But Vance’s big win over Tampon Tim is not the big story. The biggest story of this debate – and the Trump-Kamala presidential debate and the media coverage of this entire election – is that the biased liberal media refuse to discuss or debate the biggest stories in America. The stories that really matter to most Americans. Stories that are life and death for middle-class and working-class Americans.

They were left out of the debate because they are all losers for Democrats.

Republicans keep fighting these debates on enemy territory. All our games are road games. The questions are all intended to help only Democratic candidates, and appeal to only Democratic voters.

Take the VP debate on Tuesday night. Most of the debate time was spent on abortion, child care and asking why Trump won’t admit he lost the 2020 election. Throw in health care/Obamacare. Those are certainly important issues – to Democrats.

But what about the tragedy of Hurricane Helene? This is “Kamala’s Hurricane Katrina.” Remember when Katrina struck New Orleans? The media destroyed Republican President George W. Bush for botching the response. They showed scenes of destruction and black people suffering.

Well, Kamala and this administration just badly botched the response to Hurricane Helene. Americans are suffering. Their lives have been destroyed. Towns are washed away. Thousands are homeless. They have no food or water or electricity. This administration has abandoned them. It’s happening right now. Yet no question was asked about how Democrats have mishandled the response.

Bush ordered military troops to the scene within seven hours for Hurricane Katrina. It took days for the Biden-Harris administration to lift a finger. No FEMA. No military. No National Guard. No helicopter rescues. Nothing.

More importantly, there is a pattern here.

Democrats mishandled the tragic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the tragic overwhelming of towns across America by illegal aliens – towns like Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado – and the tragic fire in Maui, Hawaii. And don’t forget the worst retreat in U.S. military history in Afghanistan.

Kamala is incompetent. This administration is incompetent. They’ve abandoned America. They’ve left behind these communities in need. No one is in charge. Americans are suffering. But all we care about is spending money on illegal aliens. But no one thought to ask about that?

No one thought to say, “Why are you abandoning the people of North Carolina, just like you abandoned East Palestine, and Springfield, and Maui? Just like you left behind Americans in Afghanistan.”

Or “Why are you offering only $700 of FEMA money to the Hurricane victims – just like you offered $700 each to the fire victims in Maui, yet you give $20,000 or more to illegal aliens. Why are you treating foreign invaders better than American citizens?”

How about World War III fast approaching? That’s not worth a mention? The world was at peace under Trump. Now Putin is changing his rules of nuclear engagement. He’s close to nuking Ukraine, and NATO countries. Iran is bold enough with Biden and Kamala in charge to fire almost 200 missiles at Israel.

WWIII could start any day in Ukraine, the Middle East or with China invading Taiwan. This all happened under Kamala’s watch. Yet no mention during the debate?

And here’s the biggest story of all – also hot off the presses, fresh on everyone’s minds.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement just reported we’ve let in approximately 662,000 convicted criminals at the border, including tens of thousands of convicted murderers, rapists, kidnappers, violent robbers and muggers and drug felons. Why did we let them in? Is this the “compassion” Walz was speaking of Tuesday night?

This isn’t compassion. It’s national suicide.

Shouldn’t someone have asked about Kamala being “border czar” while we let in 662,000 illegal alien CONVICTED criminals? And shouldn’t someone have asked how many American citizens have been raped, assaulted, robbed and murdered by these illegal criminals?

How about we actually bring up the names of some of these female victims, instead of just allowing Democrats to name one woman in all of America who died because abortion wasn’t available? There have been many Americans killed or raped or assaulted at the hands of illegal aliens. Humanize them by bringing up their names!

How about the money Kamala is spending on illegal alien invaders? And the costs for welfare, food stamps, housing, free phones, police, courts, lawyers, prison cells for all these illegal criminals. Someone should ask, “Shouldn’t we be spending this money on American citizens, on homeless vets, on crumbling infrastructure, or perhaps on the victims of tragedy in North Carolina, East Palestine, Springfield or Maui? Instead of blowing it all on illegal aliens and a losing war in Ukraine, the most corrupt nation in the world?”

And THE question of the night that was never asked: “Why do we have hundreds of billions of dollars for foreign invaders – but nothing to spare to help Americans?”

And why not ask, “Does anyone think these millions of military-age males with gang tattoos on their faces, from MS-13, and Venezuela, and Haiti, and Hamas and Hezbollah, are here to find ‘a better life,’ or are they here to rape, rob, murder and take over the United States from within?”

Those are the questions important to Americans that were never asked at either debate. No one is asking, no one is answering, and no one is hearing the ringing alarm bells.

All while our nation is being intentionally destroyed.