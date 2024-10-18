Europe charged into World War I with the bravado of the knights of the Medieval Age. The carnage, however, had a demonstrable affect upon the lead up to World War II, as the second time around some leaders tried to find ways to avert another disaster.

Today, it seems, European leaders are salivating at the possibility of war with Russia, Russia, Russia. Why? There is no answer to “why” in the public record, which makes people who study the atrocious behavior of governments, current and historical, to wonder aloud, “Why?”

One possible answer is that the chaos of a nuclear exchange would leave the advocates of a one-world government, unencumbered by nationalism, patriotism, history or religion, free to seize control by promising order, not peace, but order. The one-worlders would tell us the system of nations has failed. We cannot allow this to happen again. So we must take over and reimagine a new world order.

If people continue to place trust in government, following a nuclear war, that would seem to be the only solution. And the people who inhabit the office spaces with access to government power always want more of it. Like the man who just drank two-thirds of a bottle of Scotch – why stop now?

Why the hell does France want Ukraine to drop bombs on Moscow? Why is France supporting Ukraine? Why is France attacking Russia. Guaranteed if Ukraine sends in the Kamikaze drones, it is not the last of the war, just an interlude before we get down to some serious slaughter of human beings.

As an aside, France has demanded an embargo to deal with Israel, apparently because the French consider Israel to be a greater threat to France than is Russia. None of this makes sense, and no one in authority is asking the right questions.

It would not be unreasonable if Russia blew up the French kamikaze drone factory to stop the attacks upon its capital. Would not the U.S. retaliate if some nation dropped explosives into the White House?

The entire Western diplomatic corps treats this as kindergarten water balloon fight. Why? How did this uniformity of madness come to be? And how do we get rid of it?

The answer to this worn-out warrior syndrome at first was to ask Russia to guarantee Ukraine’s independence in return for NATO’s pledge not to expand its military shield to include Ukraine. That was before the Russian troops made good on Putin’s promise to not allow NATO into Ukraine. That still is the best solution, but the diplomatic corps of European nations and the United States, obviously, cannot count on Joe Biden staying awake for the briefing, let alone understand the problem.

Now would be a good time for Donald Trump to say that he and Vladimir Putin need to meet and arrive at a solution before this conflict gets completely out of hand. That’s all he needs to say, and one would hope he would be succinct and not verbose.

Trump said it all when he rose from the floor, blood streaming down his face, and told that crowd, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Putin knows he is a serious man.

The United States has been invaded by at least 22 million people; a President Trump needs to get the issue of Ukraine done so he can deal with the homeland. Putin needs a victory and an end to the killing of Russians. These two national leader share a common problem. They both have people coming across their border to do their nations harm.

And when this meeting takes place, leave the Department of State at home, in their offices, pushing paper and making deals with the former State Department exiles now running the side game in safe NGO posts. No one with a speaking roll at the State Department is ready for prime time.

Then again we could all let Commander in Chief Kamala handle Russia and just sit back and finish that bottle of Scotch.