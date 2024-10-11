Southeast Asian leaders were urged by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Thursday to come up with stricter code of conduct when dealing with the South China Sea, specifically, the increasing aggression from China.

The remarks came at the 27th annual ASEAN-China summit, which is the Association of Southeast Asia Nations, a union of 10 states in Asia including the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and Cambodia.

Marcos accused Beijing of harassment and intimidation, and noted there would have to be significant progress between all parties if tensions are to be reduced, according to Reuters.

“There should be more urgency in the pace of the negotiations of the ASEAN-China code of conduct… It is regrettable that the overall situation in the South China Sea remains tense and unchanged. We continue to be subjected to harassment and intimidation,” Marcos reportedly told the meeting.

A maritime code of conduct was agreed upon in 2002, but progress has been slow and plans for its implementation did not begin until 2017, according to Reuters. Some member states are concerned about the code of conduct not being legally binding or enforceable.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during the meeting “external forces frequently interfere” to bring confrontation into Asia.

“At the same time we must also realize that our development is facing some unstable and uncertain factors. In particular, external forces frequently interfere and even try to introduce bloc confrontation and geopolitical conflicts into Asia,” Li said.

Li then asked how Asia should deal with this interference, while continuing to move forward.

“When we understand that amity and good neighborliness are invaluable to a country, we will be better able to promote understanding through dialogue and promote harmony with friendliness and kindness when we deal with differences, disputes, and conflicts between countries,” Li said.

Call for ASEAN Unity: Ignore External Forces Triggering Confrontation in Asia – Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged leaders for regional togetherness and better understanding of each nation – in order to eradicate the threat posed by “external forces.” pic.twitter.com/7l6PsJBSuM — RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 10, 2024

The Philippines and China have been consistently involved in incidents on the South China Sea, with China claiming almost the entire area as its own, including the Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands which is within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

Chinese Coast Guard vessels have become increasingly aggressive and confrontational, ramming Philippine Coast Guard ships, attacking Filipino crew members with batons and bladed weapons, in some cases causing severe damage to both Philippine ships and its crew.

The China Coast Guard rammed the Philippine Coaat Guard’s BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) in Sabina/Eacoda Shoal, while the PH ship was anchored. Looks like China is increasing the ante and is a sign of losing patience. Sabina/Eacoda Shoal is within PH’s 200nmi EEZ.

PCG pic.twitter.com/ljPQd2OWqZ — Max Montero (@MonteroMax) August 31, 2024

“They had bladed weapons & spears with them. We had not seen that before.” Watch PH General Romeo Brawner explain June 17 Chinese attack on PCG. “They started puncturing our boats. They attacked & stole our equipment.” “These sorts of doing are those of pirates.” @IvanAtHome pic.twitter.com/rVrvkawNOe — Dr. Minh Tran (@MinhDr18) September 16, 2024

The Philippines have released video footage of yesterday’s violent attack by the Chinese Coast Guard against the Philippine Navy while they were resupplying the BRP Sierra Madre on Filipino waters. The Chinese used knives and axes during the attack pic.twitter.com/cBWcfuiXHf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 20, 2024

However, the Philippines is an ally of the U.S. and has been since 1951 after the two nations signed a defense treaty. If the aggression towards the Philippines continues to escalate, the U.S. could eventually end up in a war with China.

China is accusing the Philippines of encroaching on its sovereign territory, using old maps to justify China’s claim to almost the entirety of the South China Sea, which is shared by ASEAN members Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. China has deployed ships deep into the exclusive economic zones of all four members.

When asked about Marcos’ comments noting member states should not “turn a blind eye to the aggressive, coercive, and illegal actions” of an “external power,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said maritime issues should be settled through dialogue.

“With the joint effort of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable. China remains committed to settling maritime differences with countries concerned through dialogue and consultation on the basis of respecting historical facts and international law,” Mao said.

Mao added, however, that China will not tolerate any encroachment on territory it sees as belonging to China.

“China firmly opposes any infringement activities and provocations, and firmly safeguards its own territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. China will continue to work with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, actively advance the consultations of the code of conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation,” Mao said.