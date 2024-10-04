In a revealing 5,400-word report dubbed “The Remdesivir Papers” just published today, a military whistleblower has come forward to offer evidence that 64% of service members and veterans whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 were also administered remdesivir – a drug with a known lethal past.

According to the report, first published by the Gateway Pundit, “the data clearly depict the liberal usage of remdesivir in military treatment facilities (MTF) and other civilian facilities, as well as its potential contribution to, at minimum, hundreds of untimely deaths” between 2020 and 2024.

WorldNetDaily spoke to Bradley Miller, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, about the stunning news. In October 2021, Miller was relieved of his battalion command within the 101st Airborne Division for refusing the COVID “vaccine” under the unlawful direction of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s now-rescinded August 2021 shot mandate.

Knowing the number of deaths, Miller said he continues to be “appalled by the behavior of the government, and more specifically, the behavior of the DOD.” For Miller, a disconcerting question looms large: “Did the government, to include DOD, knowingly administer a pharmaceutical to people that they knew was clearly more lethal than other available therapeutics?” Drawing from data included in the report, including the Ebola trial which showed the highest mortality rate among participants in a trial of four investigational therapies resulted from the use of remdesivir, he answered, “It appears so.”

“The added dimension to this, which is particularly scary, is that ‘The Remdesivir Papers’ has revealed a significant number of deaths within the military that appear to be attributed to the use of remdesivir,” Miller said. “Were service members put at risk of death, because they were being unnecessarily offered this therapeutic?”

With what he acknowledges is an “anecdotal” example, Miller noted that he had lost a civilian friend who was unvaccinated and died in the hospital after being administered remdesivir for treatment. Knowing what he’s learned about the lethality of remdesivir, he said, “I think it’s a legitimate question to ask whether he was targeted with remdesivir to make his death look like an unvaccinated individual was particularly susceptible to COVID?” While he hopes the answer would be “no,” he admitted, “some of the evidence points in that direction.”

“We’ve seen behavior like this from the government before, a government administering a therapeutic they know can be quite harmful and perhaps unnecessary,” Miller pointed out, referring to the unlawfully administered and harmful anthrax vaccine, and more recently, the so-called COVID-19 vaccine which has resulted in death, myocarditis and other serious adverse effects.

To no avail, the author made multiple email inquiries to the military treatment facilities involved, as well as a FOIA request to the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command, or USAMRDC, on Sept. 24. Coincidently, on the same day, the Joint Trauma Service System was inaccessible to the whistleblower.

On Sept. 27, a congressional inquiry from Rep. Clay Higgins, R.-Louisiana, was also sent to Defense Secretary Austin, copying the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, USAMRDC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi and others.

Miller remarked, “What we see is that the Department of Defense seems to be untouchable, and this is a scary phenomenon,” as questions surrounding the use of remdesivir to treat service members and veterans remain unanswered. “It seems to go above and beyond the military officer ranks, knowing that the military is supposed to answer to the civilian authorities, to include the service secretaries and secretary of Defense,” he told WND, suggesting, “they all seem to be involved in ensuring that the DOD remains untouchable.”

According to Miller, “They can violate the law with impunity, because we’ve seen that happen over the last couple of years, over and over again.” With that, he added, “Whether they’re military officers, or the civilian authorities within the Department of Defense, they have all taken oaths to support and defend the Constitution, yet we see them operating in ways that appear to be in wanton violation of that very oath.”

“To clean up the government and the military, the American people have to become comfortable asking the uncomfortable questions,” Miller argues. “While there are obvious exceptions, we have largely become hesitant to do that because we’re afraid of what the answers might be, or we fear the backlash,” he offered. Citing “The Remdesivir Papers” as an example, he concluded, “I think we’re getting to the point where more people are starting to realize we have to be bold and ask these questions exactly because of what the answers might be.”