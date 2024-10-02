(AFRICA NEWS) – In recent years, cybercrime has skyrocketed globally, with the number of successful cyberattacks more than doubling in the past five years. This alarming trend is also evident in Africa. In 2023, the continent recorded the highest number of weekly cyberattacks per organization.

These incidents can have devastating consequences for businesses and governments, ranging from disruptions in business operations to large-scale theft of funds and the leak of sensitive data. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the lack of preparedness against cyber threats could cost African countries up to 10% of their GDP annually.

Social engineering plays a role in 52% of successful attacks on organizations and 91% on individuals in Africa. About 29% of these attacks involve fake websites mimicking company, bank, or payment system authentication pages. One of the main challenges for the continent lies in the inadequacy of cybersecurity infrastructure. Nearly 90% of African businesses lack cybersecurity protocols, making them extremely vulnerable to attacks.