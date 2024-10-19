“The View” co-hosts accused the annual Al Smith Dinner, a Catholic charity event, of normalizing Republican nominee Donald Trump’s alleged sins by allowing him to attend.

Trump attended the white tie Catholic dinner Thursday night unlike Vice President Kamala Harris who broke tradition by not showing up to the event in-person and instead released a pre-recorded video. The co-hosts said the Catholic event should not have allowed the former president to attend due to his alleged affair with former porn actress Stormy Daniels and his felony convictions.

“I hate to break with tradition because this is a tradition and it’s a tradition to have both presidential candidates come to this particular dinner,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “But sometimes there’s just time to break tradition. You can’t have a felon, a liar, a serial cheater. You know, he had Melania [Trump] next to him, now his third wife who cheated with Stormy Daniels on while she was pregnant. I think he stands against everything that flies in the face of it, everything that a Catholic believes and holds dear, he is not a faithful man … That is not a person you should have normalized by the Catholic Church.”

“Well the Haitians in particular I think was an egregious sin because those are Catholics,” co-host Joy Behar said. “And Cardinal [Timothy] Dolan should know that.”

Behar referred to Trump echoing unproven rumors that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating cats and decapitating ducks in the public parks. Residents in Springfield have lamented the housing crunch, a rise in crime and car wrecks, and the witnessing of public sex acts since Haitians flooded into their community.

Co-host Ana Navarro said it is “offensive” that Trump would be at a Catholic event because the religion is supposed to help immigrants. Co-host Sara Haines said Trump needed to be at the event to expose himself and prove that he cannot laugh at himself.

“I disagree that being a lead Republican candidate that was nominated by his party, whether I agree or not, they need to be there because why tell people he’s crazy, we benched him? Let him speak for himself. He did that, like let voters decide … Did you hear his jokes? But anyone who can not laugh at themselves, that’s what got us Donald Trump,” Haines said.

Harris skipped the event and instead released submitted a pre-recorded video to be aired during the event alongside “Saturday Night Live” actress Molly Shannon.

Trump is leading Harris 52% to 47% among Catholic voters, according to the Pew Research Center. The former president holds a 5-point advantage among Harris, 50% to 45%, among that voter bloc, a poll conducted by the National Catholic Reporter found.

The former president is currently ahead in all the key swing states as the election draws nearer, RealClear polling averages found Friday.

