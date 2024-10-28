Lately, it seems as though drones are becoming a big feature in the news. The Ukraine vs. Russia conflict has had some stories about drone attacks. Israel vs. Hamas have had drone attacks. And now there are “drones”over military bases in the U.S. making news. But are they really drones, or is that a convenient coverup for something maybe more sinister?

Recently, a retired senior Pentagon official named Chris Mellon claimed that the drones flying over Langley AFB in Virginia were not drones but UFOs driven by extraterrestrials. Is that why President Trump established the Space Force as a branch of the military?

It just became news that for 17 consecutive days in December of 2023, “drones/UFOs” buzzed Langley from their mother ship, and our military could not do a thing abut all the buzzing. Now that they got away with buzzing, they’ll probably escalate to zipping the next time.

Even the Prophet Zechariah saw a UFO as described in his biblical account over a couple thousand years ago. Zechariah described it as a flying scroll 20 cubits long by 10 cubits wide.

So, with all this strange UFO activity going on, I sent my ace research staff on a mission to get to the bottom of this mystery. We have concluded, along with Mr. Mellon, that there is UFO activity going on near our nation’s capital. My crew found that a mother ship from Mars, license plate 666, has been assigned to emptying that planet of its weirdos and depositing them on Earth. It’s part of the plan to “Make Mars Normal Again.”

The southern border, therefore, isn’t the only wide open gate for a deliberate invasion that’s changing the culture of America. We also discovered that the leadership of Mars got in on the migrant invasion to clean out their high population of goofballs.

Have you ever looked at the lineup in the Biden regime and had the thought, like millions of other Americans, ” where did all these freaks come from all of a sudden?”

We found that the mother ship Weirdo Express is a shuttle that has been operating between Mars and Earth since Biden-Harris opened the southern border.

Weirdo No. 1 to come off the mother ship was the non-binary former deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Fuel and Waste Disposition named Sam Brinton.

It seems as though Mr. Brinton not only likes a long flowing title but long flowing dresses to adorn himself.



You remember Mr. Brinton. He was fired after being videoed stealing women’s suitcases in airports at luggage carousels. Apparently, he was looking for some fabulous outfits that he couldn’t afford with his meager federal salary.

Sam either has strange extraterrestrial DNA or he has been taking home some nuclear waste and snacking on it. Just look at the they/them and you know something isn’t right.

Fortunately, my staff found a private video dated 2019 taken at the loading dock where the Weirdo Express would deposit its cargo.

We could see pods being unloaded, and the audio comments were quite illuminating and spot on. The first pod came off the Express with a handler’s warning: “Watch out for this one. He likes high heels and scarves, and once you see him, you’ll understand his assignment is to discard nuclear waste.”

And so it went with pods drop-off. Following Brinton there came a thing called Mayorkas in pod No. 2, a Richard Simmons-like Tim Walz in pod 3; K. Jean-Pierre popped out of pod 4, and pod 5 contained a Rachel Levine, the admiral named as assistant secretary for health.

My guys have one more discovery to share that is shaping America. They discovered that just before Dec 3, 2019, a suspicious pod came into Langley with no markings.

On that same day, the real Kamala Harris dropped out of seeking the Democratic nomination for president. One day later the ding-a-ling version of Kamala Harris took its place in political circles.

We in America have been saddled with an alien version of her ever since. We have been denied the fulfillment of millions of hopes and dreams that the genuine Mamala would have met.

Wherever you are, Kamala, hear our plea. Come forward before it’s too late and reverse the great switcheroo. As iIt says in the old poem by John Greenleaf Whittier, “for of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘it might have been.'”