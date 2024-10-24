A ruling from a Dutch court means that American Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, a major influence in world organizations and a big supporter of the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines,” will go to trial in a case brought by seven people hurt by that agenda.

He repeatedly promoted the vaccines, which have since proven probably to be just about as damaging as COVID-19 itself, with side effects including fatal heart conditions and more.

Here’s one of his promotions:

It is the Gateway Pundit that reported on the judicial decision, and even posted that document online.

The report said Gates will be on trial in the Netherlands “over his involvement in misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The seven plaintiffs all described the vaccine injuries they sustained, and they brought the lawsuit last year. Recent court time has been consumed by court consideration of the Gates motion to dismiss the case, based on his claim he was not subject to Dutch courts.

Others named as defendants included former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch government itself.

Gates multiple times made demands of the public regarding the China virus, which probably originated in a Chinese lab experimenting with how to make viruses worse. He and others claimed the vaccine would stop people from getting the virus, and that those taking the virus would not get sick or die.

The Gateway Pundit reported, “The plaintiffs argue that Gates, through his involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), was involved in a far-reaching agenda – referred to as ‘The Great Reset Project’ – which sought to exploit the global crisis in order to implement sweeping societal changes, all under the guise of combating the pandemic.”

One claim is that included pushing, even forcing, vaccines on populations even though those “treatments” were known to be dangerous.

“One of the seven plaintiffs has reportedly died since the initial filing, leaving six others to carry on the fight against Gates and his cohorts. These ordinary Dutch citizens, whose identities have been redacted from the court documents, say they trusted the vaccine narrative and are now paying the price,” the Gateway Pundit explained.

It was a ruling from the Leeuwarden District Court that confirmed it does have jurisdiction to hear the case, and that the defendants will include Gates.

The ruling included the conclusion: “Article 7 paragraph 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure provides that if the Dutch court has jurisdiction over one of the defendants, it also has jurisdiction over other defendants involved in the same proceedings, provided that there is such a connection between the claims against the various defendants that reasons of expediency justify joint proceedings.”

The ruling ordered Gates to pay some $1,500 to the plaintiffs for legal costs at this point in the case.