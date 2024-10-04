(NEW YORK POST) – The most exciting place to visit in Africa right now is an off-the-beaten-path nation better known for making tragic headlines than attracting tourists: Welcome to a splashy new Sierra Leone.

Now, Ebola-free and more than two decades after the end of a devastating civil war, Sweet Salone (the local nickname) is once again ready to welcome travelers to its golden, boulder-strewn shores.

It’s offering a new solar-powered airport (the first fully green terminal in all of West Africa), eased visa restrictions and the type of authentic cultural experiences that can be challenging to find in the continent’s more crowded destinations.