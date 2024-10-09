Tim Walz has made a statement that America’s Electoral College “needs to go.”

That process, of course, is what the nation’s Founders established to make sure that a handful of major population centers would not, forever, control the results of each election.

It allows even low-population states to have an influence on the results, even if those large concentrations of voters in cities and states still have more influence.

Walz’s statement makes it clear that he wants to destroy forever any influence from voters in many Republican states: Oklahoma, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and more.

And his comment also is being seen has an attempt to set the groundwork for a claim that President Donald Trump “stole” the 2024 election, should the candidate who now is leading the race in many polls actually be declared the victor.

Is Tampon Tim laying the groundwork to claim President Trump’s victory is illegitimate? https://t.co/E8konqFN82 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 8, 2024

The Washington Examiner reported Walz was at yet another fundraiser when he said, “I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go. But that’s not the world we live in.”

At still another fundraiser, he continued his agenda, with, “This country is deeply divided, and because of that, this election is going to be very, very close — margin of error. And we know, because of our system of the Electoral College, that puts a few states in real focus.

Officials for Kamala Harris’ campaign immediately repudiated the leftist idealogy, stating that is not the position she holds.

“Governor Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket,” the campaign said.

However, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt suggested an ulterior motive, given that polls are showing more and more that Trump could win re-election.

She suggested Walz is “laying the groundwork to claim President Trump’s victory is illegitimate.”

Walz already has taken positive steps to destroy the Electoral College. He has signed legislation in his state of Minnesota that makes a priority of electing presidents by the national popular vote.

Multiple states have enacted a compact to throw all of their support behind that popular vote winner, and it is to take effect when they collect the requisite 270 EC votes.

However, such a plan could be seen as violating the U.S. Constitution and is untested so far in the courts.

Daily Mail reported the Trump campaign responded to Walz’s plans by noting that polling suggests Harris could win the popular vote, but Trump has a nearly 60% chance of winning the Electoral College vote and taking up residency in the White House next January.

Actually, the circumstances provide for the same argument that Hillary Clinton used in 2016 to allege that Donald Trump had “stolen” the election from her, a claim that she often repeats even now. She had narrowly won the popular vote, but because of the Electoral College count of state votes, Trump captured the White House.