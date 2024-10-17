A stern warning has been issued to illegal migrants who are convicted of felony crimes – they will not be welcome in the U.S. and they will forfeit their privilege to stay.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement Tuesday from the New York enforcement removal operations office, after a series of arrests took place in New York City.

Currently, NYC is a sanctuary city which limits its cooperation with ICE officials. As a result, ICE agents are left to go into the city’s neighborhoods to find criminal illegal aliens who are ripe for deportation.

According to Fox News, deportation of criminal migrants has come under fire after data showed there are 425,431 convicted criminals currently in removal proceedings who are not in ICE custody. The staggering numbers have compelled the Biden administration to prioritize public safety ahead of the upcoming presidential election which is only in a few short weeks.

Fox News further reported non-detained illegal migrants not in ICE custody have surged from 3.7 million under former President Donald Trump to a bloated 7.4 million under the Biden administration.

On Wednesday, ICE said officers arrested an unlawfully present Venezuelan national, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, after he was convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers in Times Square. ICE agents took Gomez-Izquiel into custody upon his conviction in the New York Supreme Court.

ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said in a statement that ICE will not allow communities to become safe havens for illegal migrants who do not abide by the law.

“Gomez-Izquiel is a criminal and threat to the public servants, residents and businesses of New York City … We will not allow our communities to become safe havens for noncitizens who refuse to abide our laws. ERO New York City will continue to work with unending determination to apprehend and remove these violent criminal offenders,” Genalo said.

Gomez has been a prolific border crosser, first making his way across the southern border in August 2023 without inspection by U.S. Border Patrol agents, before removing himself two days later. Gomez then entered the U.S. in October 2023, again without inspection.

During an audio town hall with the Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, Vice President Kamala Harris blamed the border crisis on Trump, again making the false claim the Biden administration had tried to pass an immigration bill to “fix” the problem at the southern border.

“Charlamagne, the first thing we dropped was a bill to fix the broken immigration system, which by the way, Trump did not fix when he was president … You can look at every step along the way. We then tightened up the asylum process. We then worked with what we needed to cure ports of entry. We did a number of things, including what we did to get that border security bill passed, and then also an executive order that has actually reduced significantly the number of illegal crossings,” Harris said.

However, former National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Fox News host Steve Doocy the bill Harris purports to have been nixed by Trump did not actually contain anything within it to secure the border. Rather, it would have given a pathway to citizenship to over 11 million illegal migrants residing in the U.S.

“There were no border security measures in that bill. Again … it was all about amnesty for those people that are currently here … When you look at that, that’s the reason the Border Patrol agents right now just don’t feel like their job means anything. That’s why people are looking at leaving if she gets elected again. We all want to be able to feel like our job means something that we’re able to accomplish,” Judd said.

Judd added there are no mechanisms that border patrol agents are able to use right now, and noted that is directly the fault of Harris.