(ASBURY PARK PRESS) — Should there be an age limit for trick-or-treating? Some people think there should.

In New Jersey, two towns have set age limits for trick-or-treaters: Pennsauken in Camden County, which banned kids older than 14 in 2017, and Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County.

“Trick or treating is for kids, not adults. Anyone over the age of 14 cannot go out trick or treating, unless you’re acting as a chaperone,” Pennsauken said on its website at the time. “And unfortunately, chaperones can’t ask for any candy or treats. They have to wait until they get home to help their kids ‘sort’ the candy.”