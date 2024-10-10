A self-identified transgender “pastor” is explaining that her transgender lifestyle may not be in sync with the Bible, but that’s all right for her as a pastor, as the Bible wasn’t written for 2024.

The stunning conclusion comes from an individual, a woman representing herself as a man, who appeared on a CBS show talking about faith in transition.

Asked about the Bible’s clear definition of male and female and explanation of how God made them, “male and female,” she simply went to the next level.

“It’s hard to relate it to modern-day times because it wasn’t written for 2024. It was written for then. When we read in the scripture that God created man and woman, yes, and God created everyone else, as well,” the pastor said.

Transgender Lutheran pastor on the Bible’s clear line of male & female: “It’s hard to relate it to modern-day times b/c it wasn’t written for 2024. It was written for then. When we read in the scripture that God created man and woman, yes, and god created everyone else, as well.” pic.twitter.com/rFIKhlv7OW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2024

Actually, the concept of a Bible that can be edited quickly to make room for any theology that has appeared since the 7 a.m. newscast today isn’t new to this interviewee.

Back in 1990, then cable television billionaire Ted Turner came up with what instantly became known as the “Ten Suggestions.”

He tossed out the Ten Commandments, the standards on which Western morality is based, and insisted on a green ideology where the planet, “all living things” and “all persons” are prioritized and military force, weapons and more than two children are outlawed.

A report at Not the Bee said “SHE claimed that the Bible is just a little outdated so we shouldn’t believe what it says anymore.”

“And ‘pastor’ is in quotes (1) because this person doesn’t believe in Christianity and (2) because she’s a lady. Even if she’s hiding it well,” the report charged.

“For this rebellious woman, the word of God is insufficient because she thought she was born in the wrong body. So why not just add on to God’s word, huh? Sorry, bud, God didn’t ‘create’ any sex beyond male and female. It is not a biological category, it is not an ontological category, it is not a theological category. God is God, and you are not.”

In a column for Harbingers Daily, Ark Encounter creator Kenneth Ham explained, “The Bible is crystal clear when it comes to gender: ‘Male and female he created them’ (Genesis 1:27). So what can you do when God’s clear truth clashes with your desires? Well, you have two choices: Conform your thinking to God’s Word (we can overcome every temptation in Christ) or ignore God’s Word. And here’s how one transgender ‘pastor’ decided to ignore God’s Word so she could continue to hold to her transgender identity.”

Ham pointed out that the Bible itself states its claim that God’s Word stands forever. And, he noted, “In claiming that the Bible wasn’t written for 2024, this woman is incredibly dismissive of the very words of God. She’s putting her own wisdom, her own desires, her own thinking, above God’s Word. Really, she’s trying to be her own god, buying into the lie from the garden…”