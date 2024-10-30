(FAITHWIRE) — Is part of America’s massive mental health malaise actually rooted in a spiritual crisis?

That’s what Dr. George Barna, co-founder and director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, is arguing, noting some people seeking medication and counseling are actually “treating the wrong problem.”

“We’re in a situation where the best estimates [are] that we have … about one out of every four adults [with] some kind of diagnosable mental illness,” Barna told CBN News. “There’s a wide range. But when we look at it more deeply, we find that those numbers are higher the younger a person is.”