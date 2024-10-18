President Donald Trump, at the Al Smith Charity Dinner in Manhattan, a tradition for presidential candidates, took a few moments of his speech to express his faith.

He’s been derided by Democrats and other leftists for being crude at times, but he closed his speech with revelations about his own beliefs.

“You don’t hear about the American Dream anymore. We’re going to make it possible for them to have that dream again. This is a very religious evening to me. It really is. It represents so much. My sister was someone who loved the (Catholic) Church and gave to the Church. The cardinal knew that,” he said.

“Having recently, myself, survived two assassination attempts—yes, I survived. I have a chart that went down to the right. Fortunately, I looked at it. It’s my all-time favorite piece of paper. It went down, and I looked to the right, and I said, ‘Was that luck? Was that God?’ I think it was God that did that. I really do.

“But I have a very fresh appreciation for how blessed we are by God’s providence and His divine mercy. I mean, that was something. I wasn’t supposed to be here tonight, that I can tell you. With God’s help, I know there is nothing we cannot achieve. We can achieve so much good for this country and get together and unify.

“I want to thank the Al Smith Foundation for its noble work, and I want to express my tremendous gratitude to the Catholic community. It’s a great community, one I’ve gotten along with all my life”:

Kamala Harris, invited, only sent a video statement to the event, which hadn’t been skipped by a presidential candidate since Walter Mondale gave it the thumbs down, and subsequently lost the election.

The Gateway Pundit posted online a full transcript of Trump’s address, which did document how he can turn snarky about his opposition in the 2024 presidential race.

The “top jabs,” listed by the publication included, ““Well, I’d better wrap up because Mayor Adams told me earlier that I needed to make this one very quick, especially the city has reserved this room for a large group of illegal aliens coming in from Texas.”

He took several opportunities to make fun of the pro-transgenderism agenda adopted by the Biden-Harris regime:

“Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum. He looks glum. He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become. If Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.”

And he joked about the Democrats’ extensive lawfare campaign against him, in which they’ve weaponized the Department of Justice and multiple local prosecutors to bring various wild charges against him.

“These days, it’s a pleasure to be anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance. Any time I don’t get a subpoena, I’m very happy,” he said.

And he ridiculed the media, with, “But I have to be careful, though, because this will be the first time in the history of this event where jokes will be fact-checked.”

He cited Harris’ absence: “It’s been a long tradition for both Democratic and Republican candidates for president of the United States to attend this dinner. Always, it’s a rule. You got to go to the dinner. You got to do it. Otherwise, bad things are going to happen to you from up there. You can’t do what I just saw on that screen. But my opponent feels like she doesn’t have to be here, which is deeply disrespectful to the event and, in particular, to our great Catholic community. Very disrespectful.

“The last Democrat not to attend this important event was Walter Mondale, and it did not go very well for him. He lost 49 states and only won one—Minnesota. So I said, ‘There’s no way I’m missing it.'”

He continued, “And we are doing well, by the way. The votes are starting to come in. You’ve got to get out and vote. Catholics, you’ve got to vote for me. Just remember, you better remember—I’m here, and she’s not. I could have skipped this, but I didn’t. You do something that’s incredible—the Catholic Church—you’re helping the poor, educating children, and supporting the vulnerable. But if you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis. Then she would have been here, guaranteed. She would have been here. Guaranteed.”

He also addressed Harris’ interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, in which she essentially refused to answer any of his questions, instead diverting to other topics.

Trump said, “And as you may have seen, Kamala did an interview on Fox News yesterday. It went so poorly for her that the Democrats have been forced to install another 100 drop boxes throughout the city. And the upside is, Kamala now sees the benefit of deportation. She wants to deport people—she’s vicious! She wants to deport people, and she wants to start by deporting Bret Baier from Fox.”

