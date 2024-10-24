The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris duo, in power in the White House, has worked hard to impose the LGBT ideology around the globe.

Promoting transgenderism, the unscientific belief that men can become women, essentially by saying so, has been made a core part of America’s foreign practice.

So has the religion of global warming, or climate change as it has become known since global warming essentially quit.

President Donald Trump, if elected in just two weeks, would pick another priority, according to a report in the Blaze.

He would focus on ending the persecution of Christians.

The report explains that the issue arose when he was criticizing Biden and Harris for refusing to help the ethnic Armenians of Artsakh.

“The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized the advancement of the LGBT agenda and climate alarmism in its foreign policy. President Donald Trump has identified a different priority for his future administration: Combat the brutal persecution of Christians around the globe,” the Blaze confirmed.

He explained, on Truth Social, “Kamala Harris did NOTHING as 120,000 Armenian Christians were horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh. Christians around the World will not be safe if Kamala Harris is President of the United States.”

He went on, “When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The Blaze explained the Republic of Artsakh also is known as Nagorno-Karabakh and is in the Caucasus Mountains inside Azerbaijan.

The report said, “While internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — whose close ally Turkey, formerly the Ottoman Empire, killed 1.5 million Armenians in what is regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century — the region was, at least up until September 2023, home to over 100,000 Armenian Christians who contested Azerbaijan’s territorial claims.”

The area became autonomous while Armenia, the world’s oldest Christian nation, and Azerbaijan, which is more than 97% Muslim, still were in the Soviet Union, and two bloody wars have focused on the land since then.

Then Azerbaijan, helped militarily by Biden-Harris despite its war crimes and torture of Armenian prisoners, assaulted the region against on Sept. 19, 2023, and within months Artsakh was dissolved, the report said.

Muslim troops killed ethnic Armenians by the hundreds, the report said, and destroyed churches and even cemeteries.

Thousands were forced to run for their lives.

While peace “talks” have been developing in the aftermath, the report charged, Biden and Harris have been “less than helpful where Armenian Christians were concerned.”

In fact, their policy is “two-faced,” accuses the Armenian National Committee of America:

“There is no clearer example of the Biden-Harris administration’s two-faced policy towards Armenia than the spineless inaction of USAID Administrator Samantha Power during Azerbaijan’s blockade and ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh. As Azerbaijan deprived Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians of access to food, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian goods in a brazen violation of international law — Administrator Power refused to acknowledge the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding. The genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s entire Armenian population was a humanitarian catastrophe the United States had every opportunity to prevent but instead chose to enable — sacrificing the existence of the region’s indigenous Christian Armenian population for misguided geopolitical interests.”

It openly warned the Democrats’ failure will be on the minds of Armenian American voters, among the estimated two million Americans with Armenian heritage.

ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian said Harris, who recently has included the dispute in discussions, “did not lift a finger or even raise her voice against Azerbaijan’s 2023 aggression. Even at the level of campaign rhetoric, she has not said a word about cutting U.S. military arms and aid to Azerbaijan.”

The comment from Trump drew applause from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who said, “Very gratified to see President Trump speak out about the persecution & displacement of Armenian Christians in Artsakh. It’s our job to call out the hypocrisy of the foreign policy establishment & we refuse to simply sweep this issue under the rug.”

The report said persecution monitor Open Doors said at this time 317 million Christians around the world face very high or extreme levels of persecution.