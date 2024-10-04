Video of the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally for President Donald Trump during which an assassin tried to kill him has been released by Tucker Carlson.

And according to a report by news.spreely it has gotten attention for showing the chaos that day.

Especially, “when rally attendees noticed an armed individual making his way onto a nearby rooftop,” the report said.

Authorities soon neutralized attacker Thomas Matthew Crooks, but not before he wounded Trump.

“Rally-goers are seen frantically alerting Secret Service agents as the situation unfolded. Panicked voices can be heard warning the agents about the man with a weapon, who had managed to position himself in a high vantage point. The tension builds as the threat becomes clearer, and the footage shows the shocking moment when gunfire erupts,” the report said.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson releases NEW footage of the Trump assassination attempt from Butler This is some of the rawest footage we’ve ever seen of those moments. The camera was in the line of firepic.twitter.com/lW5LVesiNT — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2024

The report explained, “The footage provides a chilling glimpse into the fear and confusion that gripped the crowd.”

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in the hail of bullets, and others were injured.

The report charged the footage “casts a harsh spotlight on the security failures that allowed the attack to unfold. Many are now questioning the performance of the Secret Service on that fateful day, and whether this breach of security could have been prevented.”