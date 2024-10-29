Tim Walz, the leftist governor of Minnesota now on other duties – campaigning as the vice presidential pick for Democrat Kamala Harris, often has boasted of his many trips to China over the years.

He led groups of impressionable students there. He vacationed there. He spent time teaching there. According to reports, he also spent time womanizing there, with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official confirming she and Walz were a thing for a time, before he dumped her.

Given that China is one of the biggest threats to America that exists in the world today, the links, connections, and influences have members of Congress concerned.

Also members of the Department of Homeland Security.

Which has resulted in a letter from the House Committee on Government Oversight and Accountability to Joe Biden’s DHS chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Members are demanding answers to a House subpoena regarding the Chinese “elite capture” operations in the United States and specifically “documents, communications, and intelligence reports in DHS’s possession related to Minnesota Go. Timothy Walz’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

WHISTLEBLOWER DISCLOSURES ABOUT WALZ’S CCP TIES Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with our legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, @RepJamesComer is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications received from a whistleblower… pic.twitter.com/Gu3AQ4qP3R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 29, 2024

A report at RedState explains, “Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with our legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, @RepJamesComer is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications received from a whistleblower about Governor Tim Walz. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz on the same day VP Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate. A whistleblower has provided further information to the Committee that indicates officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis and Homeland Security Investigations have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz.”

The cryptic message released by Congress points out Harris’ selection of Walz, with, “You all have no idea how this feeds into what prc has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC”

Gov. Walz National Security Questionnaire Gone? Amid flurry of CCP foreign influence concerns, key background investigation agency says records for @GovTimWalz “likely destroyed [due to] retention policy” Why are American’s concerned? This thread reviews the evidence pic.twitter.com/wS36Xr97jq — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 24, 2024

According to @DailyCaller, while teaching in 1996, a team of three “educators” visited Gov. Walz’s classroom. Two were CCP party members and all worked or had worked for an institute included in the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) pic.twitter.com/1UKQIhht22 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 24, 2024

The report explained that the Chinese Communist Party has worked to be “co-opting” leaders and officials at lower levels of government they think might advance to the Washington level.

The report suggested while there is concern of Walz’s links to the communist organization, DHS leaders are covering for him by refusing to release documents and information.