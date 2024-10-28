During the 2020 presidential election state officials often arbitrarily abandoned their own states’ laws regarding voting identification, time, place and method requirements.

Bundles of harvested votes were dumped off, and they were counted.

Further, sometimes the official “rules” were changed to accommodate a special interest group.

It resulted in a Joe Biden victory, which undoubtedly was helped, or even given the victory, by Mark Zuckerberg’s $400 million handed out to local election officials and the FBI’s decision to interfere in the results by falsely describing the accurate reporting about Biden family scandals in Hunter Biden’s laptop as disinformation.

The result was that multiple states reviewed their election integrity procedures and decided to beef them up for 2024. Some even banned private cash being handed out to officials, like Zuckerberg’s 2020 scheme.

But the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Department of Justice doesn’t want that.

So it has sued, according to a report at Just the News, “in an effort to thwart election integrity measures.”

Already targeted are the states of Virginia, Alabama and rural towns in Wisconsin – because they’ve removed non-citizens, those for whom voting would be a federal crime, from voter rolls.

Lawsuits also have targeted the highly secure voting method using paper ballots and hand counting.

“Some of the jurisdictions are fighting back, arguing that they are following the law as they work to ensure election integrity,” the report noted.

Stunningly, a federal judge ruled just days ago that Virginia must restored a long list of non-citizens to its voter rolls, even though their participation in the election would be a crime.

Just the News reported that fight involved the Biden-Harris administration and the election security plans from the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia State Board of Elections, and the Virginia Commissioner of Elections.

The dispute is over the understanding of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 which doesn’t let states use “systemic” procedures to remove the names on non-citizens during the 90 days before the election. The state said its program was not “systemic” in that in was only removing the names of those who self-identified as not eligible to vote.

The governor there, Glenn Youngkin, said, “Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals – who self-identified themselves as noncitizens – back onto the voter rolls.”

Elections expert Cleta Mitchell explained “I fervently hope that the [Virginia] AG files an emergency petition to the US Supreme Court, bypassing the very left wing 4th Circuit and getting this resolved asap, not just for Virginia but for ALL the states, since the DOJ sen[t] a letter to every state election official telling them the states cannot remove anyone from the voter rolls, including noncitizens, people whose registrations are invalid under state law and are void from the beginning. So every state needs SCOTUS to weigh in and reverse this order handed down today in Virginia.”

A similar fight developed in Alabama, as well is in two rural Wisconsin towns where officials switched from electronic voting machines to paper ballots.

The report said Michael Berry, executive director of the litigation center at the America Fist Policy Institute, charged, “It’s appalling that the Department of Justice is bullying and targeting a small town in rural Wisconsin over its decision to use hand-counted paper ballots. I would think the United States Department of Justice has much better things to do with its time and resources, including fixing the rampant election integrity problems in many of our large cities. AFPI is proud to represent Thornapple, Wisconsin, as it stands up to the Goliath that is the Department of Justice.”

Former Federal Election Commission member Hans von Spakovsky also said in the report, “No provision of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), including the 90-day pre-election deadline in Section 8(c)(2), prevents states from removing aliens who have illegally registered to vote from state voter registration rolls.”

He suggested states actually have a constitutional right and obligation to have clean voter rolls – free from aliens “who are ineligible to vote.”