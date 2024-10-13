Middle East/Israel:

U.S. to provide Israel with THAAD missile defense capabilities vs. Iran?

The U.S. military is sending Israel an advanced anti-ballistic missile defense system – which requires American troops to operate it – in the event of an Iranian reaction to an expected Israeli response to the Oct. 1 ballistic missile strike.

U.S. officials: ‘Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites off the table’

Although not clear if this has been confirmed or it is wishful thinking, American officials claimed over the weekend Israel will not seek to attack Iran’s nuclear sites in response for the Oct. 1 ballistic missile strike, but will rather focus on military and energy infrastructure sites.

New book alleges NSA Sullivan advised Iran to carry out 1979 Tehran embassy-style attack on U.S. Baghdad delegation

Renowned investigative journalist Ken Timmerman alleges current National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan sent secret communications to Iranian leadership in an effort to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 election.

WATCH: Israel begins revenge on Iran for its ballistic missile strike with an allegedly massive cyber attack

Read: Hamas planned 9/11-style attack on Tel Aviv, Hezbollah knew of Oct. 7 plot

International media outlets reported Saturday that Hamas’ onslaught against southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 was delayed by several months and was planned to be a much bigger attack, including an intent to target – and bring down the three towers – which make up the Azrieli Center.

U.N. claims Israeli troops fired on southern Lebanon position

Some 18 years after it first failed to fulfill its mandate of not allowing Hezbollah to arm or to encroach beyond the Litani River, UNIFIL troops allegedly came under Israeli fire for the third time over the weekend, with reports of two U.N. soldiers being wounded. Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Hezbollah is using them as human shields.

Heavy fighting between Hamas and IDF troops in Gaza Strip’s Jabaliya kills dozens of terrorists

The IDF’s “Gaza Division” is operating across swaths of the Gaza Strip, including in Jabaliya, a conurbation some 2 miles north of Gaza City. Dozens of terrorists were eliminated in fighting Saturday.

IRGC Quds force leader Qaani is alive; but did he suffer a heart attack under interrogation following accusations he colluded with Israel?

The fate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ leader Gen. Esmail Qaani was recently unknown, with speculation he was killed in one of the strikes on Hezbollah HQ in Beirut. However, rumors are now circulating he is alive, but might have suffered a heart attack after interrogation, which followed accusations he colluded with Israel.

Israel sets aside National Day of Mourning on Hebrew date of Hamas massacre

Despite the commemorations on Oct. 7, Israel’s government approved a “National Day of Mourning,” on which there will be two ceremonies. The first will honor fallen soldiers from that day to this, and the other will commemorate the civilian casualties. It is not permitted to fast on a feast day (other than Yom Kippur), so the day will be delayed until after Simchat Torah.

Palestinian-run California café names drink in honor of Hamas’ Sinwar

A Palestinian-owned café in Oakland, California caused a stir after it named one of its juices “Sweet Sinwar,” in honor of the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel – Yahya Sinwar – which took the lives of some 1,200 Israelis and started a war where many times that have been killed. The menu also has a number of inverted red triangles, the symbol for Hamas targeting Israelis.

Disgusting: A Palestinian-owned coffee shop in Oakland, CA released a menu for the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7th. One of the drinks is called the “Sweet Sinwar,” referencing the leader of Hamas and mastermind behind the Oct. 7th massacre. Absolutely morally depraved. pic.twitter.com/5Xxv9XjImP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 10, 2024