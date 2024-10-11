Many American universities allowed, even protected and facilitated, a series of anti-Semitic events and anti-Israel protests over the last year, as Hamas-supporting propagandists tried to paint Israel’s response to the terror organization’s slaughter of 1,200 Israelis somehow as destroying Gaza’s children.

In fact, those children do become casualties of the conflict triggered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, because Hamas sets up its military operations in schools, under hospitals and more.

Many of those schools were criticized for their schemes that allowed Jewish students to be harassed and bullied.

But one institution, the university of Pennsylvania, now is facing a backlash that is more damaging than just words.

It’s losing millions of dollars in donations.

And it has been informed that major corporations no longer will emphasize hiring employees who are graduates of the school.

According to a report from Fox, the donor who has severed ties to UPenn is David Magerman, venture capitalist and philanthropist, who confirmed he’s reallocated an estimated $5 million in donations away from the school.

“Magerman said he will give $1 million grants to five institutions of higher learning across Israel, including Tel Aviv University, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Bar-Ilan University and Jerusalem College of Technology,” the report said.

And the second blow to fall is that he confirmed corporations are placing less of an emphasis on hiring Ivy League graduates.

He explained, of the community of corporate executives he knows, “I think their eyes have been opened to the mentality of some of the graduates of these schools and what they’ve been learning.”

The report explained Magerman halted his donations to his alma mater last year when its political agenda became apparent.

Now he’s announcing the $5 million being directed to Israeli universities.

More will be coming, he promised.

“My plan is to redirect my philanthropic efforts going forward largely to Israel,” he told Fox News Digital. “I don’t see much value generated by giving to American universities. I think that liberal colleges in America are flawed institutions that are doing a poor job of preparing students for the real world.”

The report noted actually “several” major University of Pennsylvania donors have cut ties to the school over the ideologies it expressed after the terrorist attack on Israel.

He said that’s a good response.

“They’re fulfilling the mission they want to fulfill. Their goal, it seems, is to indoctrinate their students to question the validity of Western civilization, to question the value of the Founding Fathers and to criticize Western society. I don’t think that’s what these philanthropists believe and I don’t think that they should be donating money to support propagating that ideology.”

He said Jewish students should continue their pursuit of degrees at those institutions if that is “their best outcome.”

But their decision should include whether “that’s the best place for them to learn … whether I would be well served going to an institution where clearly the administration, in large part the faculty and in large part the student body, don’t want me there. Is that really the environment you want to go to learn subject matter that you can learn online or abroad or at different colleges across the U.S.?” he said.

He pointedly noted that “that name on your diploma” might not be worth being subjected to an anti-Semitic environment.

Magerman himself previously had donated $10 million to UPenn, but wrote the school, “You have shown me who you are. My only remaining hope is that all self-respecting Jews, and all moral citizens of the world, dissociate themselves from Penn.”

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan, who donated $50 million to UPenn in 2018, called on other donors at the time to send $1 checks with the hopes of forcing a change in leadership at the university, the report said, adding, Ross Stevens of Stone Ridge Asset Management pulled his donation estimated at approximately $100 million shortly thereafter.

The school triggered the outrage by holding on campus a Palestinian literary event that included speakers espousing anti-Semitic agendas, such as “death to Israel.”

UPenn president Liz Magill eventually quit after she refused, before Congress, to say that anti-Semitic charges and demands for genocide violated the school’s code of conduct.

