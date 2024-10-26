Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson claimed Friday on his podcast that Democratic lawmakers are now “campaigning” as supporters of former President Donald Trump due to fears that Vice President Kamala Harris may lose this November.

Recent ads from several Democratic Senate candidates appear to praise Trump as their campaigns near an end. On “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” the senior fellow noted that recent polls now favor Trump, adding that the uptick in support for the former president is beginning to “worry” Democrats down-ballot.

“What’s worrying them now — cause why is [Bob] Casey, for example, or why is Tammy Baldwin or why are any of these Senate [candidates] … campaigning as if they’re Trump supporters? They all voted to impeach him to convict him in the impeachment trial of 2021. They hate him,” Hanson said.

“So it tells me that they don’t have confidence that she’s going to win and why is she doing the interviews when she wouldn’t get close to them? It tells me her internal polls suggest she’s not going to win. And why suddenly is it no longer ‘Trump’s weird,’ ‘Vance is weird’? Now it’s, ‘Unfit dictator — fascist.’ It’s really personal and it’s starting to, as I said before, it’s starting to have the beginning of a 1980 Jimmy Carter sure win mid-October to collapse,” Hanson continued. “That’s what they’re worried about.”

Democratic lawmakers like Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin launched new political ads in October promoting Trump-era policies, such as increasing the use of American materials in domestic infrastructure projects, supporting fracking and opposing EV mandates.

Since September, Democrats appear to have become increasingly concerned about Harris slipping in the polls, with pundits warning that she is continuing to lose ground among the party’s key voting blocs, particularly Hispanic and black men.

Last week, RealClear Polling averages showed the former president leading in several battleground states. Additionally, the most recent Wall Street Journal poll indicates Trump now leads Harris by two points, with 47% to her 45%.

