



Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Thursday on his podcast that he believes former President Donald Trump has the potential to win “big” in November as Vice President Kamala Harris continues to stumble in media interviews.

After facing backlash for avoiding sit-down interviews with the mainstream press, Harris’ campaign announced a series of media appearances for the week. On “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” Hanson stated that he believes Harris is “terrifying” many Democrats and independent voters, particularly after her recent interview on “The View,” where she insisted she wouldn’t change anything from the last four years, despite trying to distance herself from President Joe Biden.

“But a lot of people do find that, especially independent and swing voters, and right now Kamala Harris is terrifying a large number of Democrats and independents,” Hanson said. “Because they think, ‘Do I really want to be represented for four years by this empty pantsuit? Do I really want to?”

“‘She doesn’t know how to speak, she can’t answer a question. She bats her eyes, she winks, she’s a disaster. To the extent that she’s not a disaster, she’s a hard leftist,” Hanson said. “And I don’t want any more of this four years. She’s told us, it’s time to turn the page. It’s time to move on.’ It’s trying to have change and then she goes on there — ‘Can you think of anything that you disagreed with over the last four [years]? You know, I can’t, really, I can’t.’ She just blew up her whole campaign model.”

During her interview on Tuesday, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin asked Harris if she could have done anything differently than President Joe Biden in the last four years, to which the vice president replied, “not a thing that comes to mind.” Hanson then advised Trump to avoid personal attacks against Harris and instead focus on her statements during interviews.

“That was a T-ball question. She did that — I’m sure she gave the question to her in advance, and she can’t even do that,” Hanson said. “So all Trump has to do is just say, ‘Kamala Harris speaks for herself. I urge everybody to listen. Don’t listen to what Donald Trump says about her. You make the decision, and after you listen to her, you will come and vote for Donald Trump.’ That would be so much more effective than, ‘She’s a bird brain. She’s stupid. She’s —’ you know what I mean?”

Hanson stated how in addition to Trump, down ballot races for the Senate and House are beginning to “tighten up,” adding Trump could be in the best position if Republicans could win both the House and Senate.

“… They’re starting to tighten up and he could end up with a very different presidency if he has 54, 53/54, 55 Senators,” Hanson said. “What that means is, if you got some, you know Paul Ryan type of egomaniac or Mitt Romney egomaniac, narcissist and they think they’re going to be the one Republican that is not going to vote with the President, then you’re going to have to kiss his rear end, right? And say, ‘Oh, please, please, please, please.’”

“You don’t have to worry about that when you’re 55 or 56 seats. Same thing then they can win the house. The House actually doesn’t look quite as good as the Senate, and they’re going to — So Mr. President, you’ve just got to maintain what you do the best and forget the rest and you will win, I think, big. You will win the House and Senate. Then you can — that first 90 days, boy, you can do stuff that the left had never dreamed of,” Hanson added.

Harris has been known to give word salad responses during her interviews, with political pundits warning how it could be her downfall in the race. During her interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s “Action News” on Sept. 13, Harris fumbled on her explanation on how she plans to make life more affordable and instead discussed her middle-class upbringing and lawns.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!