The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime in Washington repeatedly has attacked people of faith in America, a nation founded on the morals of the Judeo-Christian community.

They’ve described conservative Catholic groups, parents concerned about radical leftist indoctrination in public schools and pro-life adherents as possible terrorists. They’ve sent grandmothers to prison for opposing abortion with their actions.

They’ve tried to force all doctors, including those with moral objections to killing unborn children, into the nation’s massive abortion industry. They want taxpayers to fund the industry of death, where the intention is that one of every two patients ends up dead.

Religious objections to taking an experimental COVID vax? You’re fired! Same if you don’t abide by the extremist LGBT ideology that men can suddenly become women, just by saying so.

Now a report cites recent anti-Christian comments from Harris as offering the potential for long term, and negative, effects for the Democratic Party.

CatholicVote charged, “Kamala Harris exposes her vile hatred toward Christians once again by ridiculing a rallygoer for invoking the name of God.”

And U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., warned, “Two-thirds of America is Christian. One fourth of America is Catholic. Kamala has made it clear that she DOES NOT want YOUR vote.”

WND reported on Harris’ comments, and then JD Vance’s response.

His comments came after the scandal when someone at a Harris rally shouted “Jesus is Lord” and she told him he was at the wrong rally.

JD Vance’s response wasn’t the same.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted Vance’s comment online:

Dear Kamala, instead of denigrating Christians, THIS is how you respond when someone in the crowd praises Jesus: CROWD: “Jesus is King.” JD VANCE: “That’s right. Jesus is King!”pic.twitter.com/kMsF7EQ6lP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

Vance was commenting on the times that Harris is discounted or disregarded, even belittled, faith.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “Jesus is King,” and he responded, “That’s right. Jesus is King.”

Harris’ attack on Christians was stunning:

Someone shouted “Jesus is Lord” at Kamala’s rally last night while she was speaking about abortion and she replied: “Oh, I think you’re at the wrong rally… I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” pic.twitter.com/F8aX8xYiaI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 18, 2024

Now a report at Just the News explains Harris “had already sent a bad vibe” to Catholics with her rejection of an invitation to the Al Smith Dinner, a fundraiser held by the Catholic Cardinal in New York.

Donald Trump showed up and cracked jokes for half an hour.

The report also cited an incident in which Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mocked the Catholic eucharist by appearing to use a Doritos chip as the sacramental wafer.

“It is not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices,” explained the head of the Michigan Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Presidential son Eric Trump told a rally, “Well ladies and gentleman, you are at the right rally. Could you believe that comment? Somebody went out and says ‘Jesus is King’ and what did Kamala say? ‘You’re at the wrong rally.'”:

And Ben Carson, formerly the chief of Housing and Urban Development, quoted from a Bible verse that states, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.”

“She didn’t have time to think about what she was going to say,” Carson told the crowd, Just the News reported. “She just said what is in her heart. So maybe she is the one who doesn’t belong.”

It’s the latest in a long line of anti-faith statements from Democrats. Barack Obama once accused Americans of clinging to “guns and religion,” and two-time Democrat White House campaign loser Hillary Clinton said conservatives were “deplorables.”

The report from Just the News noted, “The faith community has taken note. … The episode has boiled to the top of political conversation at a time when the Democrat Party that once welcomed Catholics to its fold under John F. Kennedy and courted black ministers for decades with the likes of Jesse Jackson and Bill Clinton now finds itself having openly and repeatedly offending members of America’s faith community.”

It continued, “The tenor of Harris’ and Whitmer’s condescension towards people of faith is amplified by their bad timing. They both came within the last month of a razor-close presidential election … .”