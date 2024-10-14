A property management company in Colorado has gone online to deliver the truth about a war a Venezuelan gang has brought to its doorstep.

The issue arose some weeks ago, as gang members were caught on video in Aurora, Colorado, apparently taking over an apartment building, including collecting rent from tenants for apartments in a building they didn’t own.

It’s a direct result of the massive open door policy the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime has imposed on America at its southern border, with millions of immigrants, including a significant criminal element, entering the U.S. at will.

Leftists and others tried to suggest the Aurora situation was not as bad as portrayed. So the building managers, Cbz Management, took to social media to explain how not only did the gang take over, but the company essentially was abandoned by the powers that be – almost all Democrats in the governor’s office and state legislature.

As WND reported, Martha Raddatz at leftist ABC News tried to downplay the threat.

WATCH:

Her comments left Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance challenging, ”Martha, do you hear yourself? Only ‘a handful of apartment complexes’ in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border? Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be and I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting, because you seem to be more focused [on] nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.”

Raddatz had claimed, “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes — apartment complexes and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.”

Cbz had another story:

We started managing these buildings when new owners acquired the Colorado properties in 2019. At the time, the properties were in poor condition, and our mission was to renovate them, thereby increasing their value. This was an ambitious project that would significantly benefit… pic.twitter.com/xnExrt46ZK — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

After the attack on our CBZ representative, he began getting threatening text messages. We also frequently found people illegally occupying newly vacated apartments during scheduled tours. This was initially attributed to an influx of migrants exploiting squatter laws. We even… pic.twitter.com/OVMk5qhHgQ — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

The corporation statements continued, explaining illegal tenants and squatters apparently did pay rent, to the gang members.

“To address this entity (gangs) we contacted every city official we could think of for help with the problem. Unfortunately, none were willing to take meaningful action. Meanwhile, our CBZ representative continued receiving threatening messages, in which these criminals revealed his home address and his spouse’s name. Finally, the APD, FBI and Homeland Security informed us that those sending the messages and controlling our buildings were part of the notorious Tren De Aragua gang from Venezuela. They also mentioned that our situation was just ‘a blip on the radar,’ as this gang is causing significant problems nationwide. Two days after our FBI meeting, the gang confronted our on-site manager, asserting control over all three properties. They offered an ultimatum: share rental income 50/50 or lose the buildings permanently. They also threatened to harm him and his family. For the safety of our management team and their families, we withdrew them from the properties and focused on seeking help from government agencies.”

The company had expected help, “perhaps even from the National Guard.”

“That never happened. Instead, we were left helpless, watching as violence, bullets, and destruction overtook our buildings. Many of our legitimate tenants fled out of fear. Despite the obvious crisis, several city officials refused to acknowledge the reality. Instead, they blamed us, citing ‘code violations’ as the reason for shutting down our property—violations we couldn’t resolve for tenants who weren’t even ours,” the company said.

Finally, one city councilwoman, @DaniJurinsky, decided to take action after one of our last remaining legitimate tenants, Cindy Romero, reached out to her in desperation. Luckily, Cindy had her own cameras (most of ours had been destroyed by the gangs) and provided video proof… pic.twitter.com/M9zdHdMEp4 — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

The company said it was speaking up because “many still deny the reality of the situation, sometimes using us as scapegoats. That’s why we are no longer staying silent. We will continue to counter falsehoods with simple facts and evidence.

“Yes, gangs did take control of our apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and the government did nothing. That is the real story.”