Violent attacks against civilians, police and even military units in Pakistan are spiking.

And it’s because of the billions of dollars worth of military equipment Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left behind when they yanked American troops out of Afghanistan.

Those weapons now are in the hands of terrorists, and are being used, according to a “Corruption Chronicles” report from Judicial Watch.

The U.S. actually left behind rockets and night-vision goggles, Humvees and helicopters, and more when the military followed Biden’s “flee” order and left Afghanistan.

Of course, the Taliban took over the nation within just hours, and through that move became the owners of those billions in high-tech equipment.

The report explains those weapons now are “being used by Islamic terrorists in Pakistan’s largest province of Balochistan.”

The report explained, “The head of the region’s police department, Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, revealed during a press conference with local media this week that his officers are essentially outgunned by radical factions armed with modern American weapons, thermal sensors and night vision equipment abandoned by the United States in the Taliban-run country it shares a 1,640 mile border with.”

Police in Pakistan don’t have anything to balance the level of weapons, he said.

The report noted most of the violence comes from the Balochistan Liberation Army, a militant organization based in Afghanistan. “Just weeks ago, the group killed at least 50 people in various onslaughts that targeted police stations, railway systems and civilian vehicles.”

That group already has been designated a terror organization by the U.S.

The State Department has been monitoring the violence, and warning the public of “a significant risk” of terrorism.

Judicial Watch noted, “This is not the first report involving terrorists using equipment left in Afghanistan during the Biden administration’s abrupt withdraw, though the government has long denied any wrongdoing.”

Biden administration officials have claimed that the U.S. armed Afghan forces, but “did not just walk away and abandon a bunch of weapons in Afghanistan,” the report noted.