Voters say non-English speaking ‘citizens’ cut lines during early voting

By Andrew Powell

Pennsylvania voters casting their early votes are saying buses full of non-English speaking “citizens” wearing Harris/Walz stickers were being given preferential treatment and were allowed to cut into lines ahead of locals who were waiting for hours.

Eyewitnesses stated the people were brought in on buses, and were assisted through the voting process by onsite translators. Some witnesses accused election workers of changing names on ballots if they were not in the system.

