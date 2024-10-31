Pennsylvania voters casting their early votes are saying buses full of non-English speaking “citizens” wearing Harris/Walz stickers were being given preferential treatment and were allowed to cut into lines ahead of locals who were waiting for hours.

Eyewitnesses stated the people were brought in on buses, and were assisted through the voting process by onsite translators. Some witnesses accused election workers of changing names on ballots if they were not in the system.

ILLEGAL “VOTERS” CUTTING THE LINE AGAIN! Look at this BS in Pennsylvania… swing state… it figures. BUSSES of non-english speaking “citizens” are guided past Americans who had been waiting in line for hours to cast their early votes. These people, all wearing Harris Walz… pic.twitter.com/rxRlqtN1Cs — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) October 29, 2024