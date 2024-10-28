The 2024 election is not that far from over. Election day is next week and then the counting, which will be under strict scrutiny by Republicans who have legitimate doubts about the 2020 process.

But whether President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance win, or not, apparently doesn’t matter to leftists in their campaign to take control of the 2028 result.

Including “Jen ‘Vote Early’ Rubin” of the Washington Post and MSNBC, both on the far left side of the political spectrum.

She’s already started blasting Vance.

the socipathic liar you saw on CNN would be running the show: In short, while Trump might be bamboozled by flattering dictators who know how to play him, Vance shows an affinity for their aims and positions. He has full-blown explanations for why we should let Putin rule the… — Jen “Vote Early” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 28, 2024

She wrote in a screed, “The socipathic (sic) liar you saw on CNN would be running the show: In short, while Trump might be bamboozled by flattering dictators who know how to play him, Vance shows an affinity for their aims and positions. He has full-blown explanations for why we should let Putin rule the roost in Ukraine and why we should appreciate Hungary’s assault on democracy. And that perhaps is why Vance is so much more dangerous than even Trump. Trump will say and do whatever is necessary to hang onto MAGA support and retain the admiration of dictators. Vance is the ideological firebrand who will craft excuses for them.”

In a commentary, Twitchy explained, “Just after the Los Angeles Times announced they wouldn’t be endorsing a presidential candidate this year and some staffers at that paper resigned, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin praised them for taking a stand for the ‘democracy’ that gets destroyed unless the media only backs Democrats. Then, the Washington Post announced they wouldn’t be endorsing a candidate, and Rubin decided to write about who’s ‘worse than Trump’ in the WaPo instead of resigning.”

Trump, of course, already has served one term, so if elected, would be on his second and not up for re-election in 2028, opening the door wide to a vice president who served under his agenda to Make America Great Again.

Twitchy explained, “If you’re keeping score at home, Trump is ‘worse than Hitler’ and if Trump wins, in a few years when he’s running for president, JD Vance will be ‘worse than the person who was worse than Hitler.'”