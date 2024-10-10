VP’s husband, VP candidate walk into a coffee shop…

By Bob Unruh

Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz leaving a coffee shop's cashier's stand without paying (video screenshot)
Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz leaving a coffee shop’s cashier’s stand without paying

A vice president’s husband and a vice presidential candidate walk into a coffee shop…

(Stop me if you’ve heard this one.)

And they leave without paying, leaving a daughter to explain to the cashier that “someone” is coming.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report at the Gateway Pundit said it happened when, “Kamala Harris’s multi-millionaire husband Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz walked away from a cashier at a coffee shop in Phoenix without paying.”

“After the two left, Tim Walz’s young daughter, Hope, scrambled to get a staffer’s credit card,” the report said. “Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff walked into Otro Cafe like they owned the place.”

Walz reportedly ordered an iced tea and Emhoff ordered a coffee, got their drinks, and walked away.

“Thank you so much and someone will be up here to pay. He’s coming,” Walz’s daughter said pointing at a staffer, the report explained.

They didn’t leave a tip, the report said.

Social media’s conclusion? “Trump would have paid everyone’s bill and tipped like a boss.” With the explanation, “Wow! Stiffing that poor shop. Trump pays for everybody and tips big. This is the difference between a stand-up guy like Trump and elitists who think they should get everything for free just because of who they are. PATHETIC.”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


2024 ElectionBusinessEconomyPoliticsU.S.WND News Center

Leave a Comment