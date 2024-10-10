A vice president’s husband and a vice presidential candidate walk into a coffee shop…

(Stop me if you’ve heard this one.)

And they leave without paying, leaving a daughter to explain to the cashier that “someone” is coming.

Tampon Tim and Doug went to a coffee shop, walked away from the counter without paying, and left Tim’s daughter to inform the cashiers that a handler will be coming to pay with a credit card. Just like every middle class person does lmfao.pic.twitter.com/a95EK7gyU0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit said it happened when, “Kamala Harris’s multi-millionaire husband Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz walked away from a cashier at a coffee shop in Phoenix without paying.”

“After the two left, Tim Walz’s young daughter, Hope, scrambled to get a staffer’s credit card,” the report said. “Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff walked into Otro Cafe like they owned the place.”

This scene of Timothy Walz and “Doug” ordering pastries couldn’t be more awkward. pic.twitter.com/UIB1ZHDXo5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

“Doug” and Tampon Tim Walz walk away from the counter without paying, leaving Tim’s daughter to inform the cashier that a staffer will soon be up with a credit card. pic.twitter.com/lue3VtTg4H — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Walz reportedly ordered an iced tea and Emhoff ordered a coffee, got their drinks, and walked away.

“Thank you so much and someone will be up here to pay. He’s coming,” Walz’s daughter said pointing at a staffer, the report explained.

They didn’t leave a tip, the report said.

Social media’s conclusion? “Trump would have paid everyone’s bill and tipped like a boss.” With the explanation, “Wow! Stiffing that poor shop. Trump pays for everybody and tips big. This is the difference between a stand-up guy like Trump and elitists who think they should get everything for free just because of who they are. PATHETIC.”