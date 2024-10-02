Nearly four years after Jan. 6, 2021, I have yet to hear a serious debate on what actually happened on that fateful day, and Tuesday’s debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance continued that unfortunate tradition.

Toward the end of the debate, CBS’s Nora O’Donnell front loaded the question on the “state of democracy” with all the usual Democratic talking points about January 6.

Knowing there was nothing he could say in two minutes to straighten out the record on January 6, Vance adroitly maneuvered to what he called the “much bigger threat to democracy than anything that we’ve seen in this country in the last four years, in the last 40 years,” namely the threat of censorship.

Walz, on the other hand, could not wait to recall the imagined horrors of January 6. “One hundred and forty police officers were beaten at the Capitol that day,” he insisted, “some with the American flag. Several later died.”

Walz added a fresh new layer of lie to Kamala Harris’ description during her July debate with Donald Trump. Said Harris, “On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured. And some died.”

In Walz’s retelling, the officers were “beaten,” some, improbably enough, “with an American flag.”

Not surprisingly, media accounts in the days following the event exaggerated the nature of the injuries to the officers, but nowhere near 140 officers were “beaten.”

To give some sense of the severity of the injuries, a New York Times February 2021 article leads with this sentence, “One officer lost the tip of his right index finger.”

The second incident the Times cited was of a police woman standing behind a metal barrier who was pushed over when the barrier fell.

“We don’t have to hurt you – why are you standing in our way?” the Times quoted a protester as telling her “as he helped her to her feet.” Odd behavior for an insurrectionist.

Unmentioned in the Times articles was the fact that many officers were injured as a result of friendly fire. The undertrained Capitol Police were launching tear gas into the crowd, which on more than one occasion wafted back in their direction.

For Walz and Harris, lost fingertips and mild concussions and friendly fire do not make for a very dramatic presentation. “Killed” being a little strong, both settled for “died,” with Walz implying the officers died after having been beaten.

The candidates and the media were still living on the lie first promulgated by the Jan. 8, 2021, New York Times.

Citing “two law enforcement officials,” the Times reported that “pro-Trump rioters” killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with a fire extinguisher.

The Times added this chillingly fraudulent detail: “With a bloody gash in his head, Mr. Sicknick was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.”

To embellish this ghoulish hoax, House Dems had Sicknick’s ashes memorialized in the Capitol Rotunda and buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

To sustain the hoax, the cooperative D.C. Medical Examiner’s office sat on the autopsy results for more than 100 days before forced into the open by a Judicial Watch lawsuit.

This suit forced the medical examiner to reveal the true cause of Sicknick’s death, specifically two strokes at the base of his brain stem, caused by a clot.

Sicknick died on Jan. 7. There was no fire extinguisher. No bloody gash. No rush to the hospital.

In an interview with the Washington Post, new D.C. medical examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz called it a “natural death,” meaning “a disease alone causes death.”

According to Diaz, Sicknick suffered no internal or external injuries, nor any allergic reaction to a chemical substance.

By the time of its February 2021 report on officer injuries, the Times knew the fire extinguisher story was false, but rather than admit it, they finessed it.

“One Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, was killed, and investigators are increasingly focused on whether chemical irritants were a factor in his death, according to a senior law enforcement official,” the Times reported.

Democratic politicians have been finessing the lie ever since and adding subsequent suicide deaths to the body count.

What they do not talk about are the four protesters who died that day, three by police action. Nor do they report the beatings suffered by the protesters, many of which were captured on video.