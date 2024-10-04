Kamala Harris, facing an electoral challenge in Michigan where there is a large population of American Muslims unhappy with America being allied with Israel, has allowed her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, to promise that religious community a “side-by-side” role in her White House, should she be elected.

“Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side,” he promised.

His comments were made during an appearance with the Islamic advocacy group called Emgage Action.

The promise comes from a candidate, who in his current position as governor of Minnesota, repeatedly has advocated for an anti-Christian agenda. He’s schemed for literally unrestricted abortion, has authorized a law allowing his state to take custody of children in order to give them transgender body mutilations, and has essentially banned Christians from teaching in public schools because he requires all instructors to advocate for the LGBT agenda.

A report at the Gateway Pundit pointed to Walz’s efforts “to try and woo Muslim voters.”

“Amid growing concern among party strategists that the conflict in Gaza may be hurting their support among American Muslims, Walz joined the Islamic advocacy group Emgage Action to promise them they will have an equal voice in policymaking should the Democratic ticket win in November,” the report said.

Walz also promised to block Israel’s response to the war launched by the Hamas terrorists in Gaza when they invaded Israel a year ago and slaughtered some 1,200 innocent civilians.

Walz promised, without details, “The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating.”

The report added, “In May, The Gateway Pundit reported on the ‘Abandon Biden’ movement, which has now turned its attention to Kamala Harris. The campaign urges people to refrain from voting Democrat until it takes a position as a pro-Palestinian party. Such a loss in support is particularly troubling for Harris in a state such as Michigan, which has a sizeable Muslim population that could determine the outcome of a close election given its position as one of the largest and most important swing states.”

A Democrat Michigan Senate candidate, in fact, openly has doubted Harris’ prospects in the state.

Reuters added details about Walz’s promise for a Muslim-specific influence with Harris.

“Though Emgage has endorsed Harris, other Muslim groups have urged supporters not to back her in the election, especially after Democrats rejected requests for a Palestinian speaker at the party convention in August,” the report said. “Harris has offered no substantive policy differences on Israel from Biden, who stepped aside as presidential candidate in July.”

President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for Israel. During his first term he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and he orchestrated the Abraham Accords, key peace agreements involving Israel and multiple Arab neighbors.

The Reuters report said other Muslim groups have not supported Trump. Nor have they given in to Harris’ entreaties so far, often offering backing to Green Party candidate Jill Stein.