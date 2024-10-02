Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a far-left extremist picked by Kamala Harris to be her vice presidential candidate this year, turned up ready for the vice presidential debate with GOP candidate JD Vance on Tuesday night in New York.

And in answer to the first question, about whether Israel should take a first-strike attitude in response to Iran’s terrorist attack just hours earlier, delivered a word salad.

Much like Harris has done over and over.

In response to questions from Nora O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, CBS moderators who both have expressed their opposition to President Trump, talked about Joe Biden deploying troops to the Middle East.

And he talked about state-sponsored terrorism.

And he talked about “fundamental steady” leadership.

And he talked about President Trump, “nearly 80-year-old” in the presidential debate against Harris earlier.

He talked about Vladimir Putin and North Korea.

But no answer.

Vance pointed out that it is up to Israel to make that decision, based on what its population feels is needed to protect themselves.

Walz also claimed that Trump left an “agreement” with Iran, apparently referring to the nuclear deal orchestrated by Barack Obama with Iran, and Trump’s explanation at the time was that the deal did nothing or little to hinder Iran’s nuclear plans, including its intention to destroy Israel.

The moderators, despite assurances they would not fact-check the candidates, insisted on imposing their opinion about climate change, that it is alarming.

Walz repeatedly hesitated during his delivery of his comments.

Asked about separating parents from children among illegal alien families, Vance pointed out that’s already happening under Harris.

The Biden-Harris administration has, in fact, allowed him millions and millions of illegal aliens after destroying Trump’s security plans.

Vance said Walz’s comments don’t “pass the smell test.”

He noted Harris bragged about undoing Trump’s security, and “now there’s a record number of illegals.”

“Now she says she somehow got religion and cares about a piece of legislation. All she did was undo 94 Donald Trump executive orders that addressed the problem,” Vance said.

At one point, when the moderators repeatedly “fact-checked” Vance, he pointed out that they were not living up to their own agreement, and they responded by arbitrarily cutting his mike and then boasting that the audience could not hear anything from him.

On the economy, Walz, asked about the $1.2 trillion deficit that the Democrat economic plan would produce, failed to answer how that would be funded.

Except that he would insist on the “wealthiest pay their fair share.”

Vance responded to claims that the Trump’s economic plan would balloon the deficit, and he pointed out that Harris’ performance stands for itself: inflation of 9%, more costly food, more costly fuel.

If Harris has an economic help plan, she should be doing it now, he said.

And he noted the Ph,D’s who are saying Trump’s plan doesn’t make sense, he said they should look at the economic record during his first term – and the satisfaction of American workers during that time.

Walz also blamed Trump for COVID, and the jobs lost then.

Walz, confronted about his lies about his own travels to China, and more, claimed now he was a fan of taking groups to China.

But he refused to answer the question. He said those same people in his community elected him to Congress, then the governor’s office.

When the question was repeated, he said he “misspoke,” an admission he earlier had refused to make.

Vance, asked about his earlier criticism of Trump, said he regretted those comments.

The moderators then accused him of shifting his positions, but they didn’t mention the massive flip-flops being recorded on the part of the Democrat candidates.

Vance explained some of his mistakes about Trump were prompted by incorrect media criticism of Trump at the time.

On abortion, Walz promoted abortion for all in his state. Asked about whether he supports abortion in the ninth month, Walz refused to answer, saying “that’s not what’s in the bill.”

He then claimed the fact Roe was overturned caused women’s deaths from sepsis, when all states have laws allowing medical procedures to address those crisis situations.

He said he restored “Roe” in Minnesota, when what he did was impose a regimen that allows abortion essentially at any time for any reason.

“I want us as a Republican party be as pro-family as possible,” Vance explained.

He said there’s much to do to give women more options.

Vance said states should be the ones to decide those decisions, through their voters, something Walz would not allow.

Vance cited Minnesota law that doctors are not required to help babies who survive abortions and said that’s “barbaric.”

Walz claimed that’s not what the law says, but refused to say what it does say. The moderators led Walz slip away without answering that critical question.

When the moderators claimed there’s a gun violence epidemic, Vance said local law enforcement should charge parents of mass shooters if the evidence supports that, or not if the evidence doesn’t.

What bothers him, however, is that the gross majority of “the gun violence” in this country is done using illegally obtained firearms. And he blamed Harris for allow gun smuggling into the United States.

Regarding school violence, he said schools need better security.

Walz said he understands the Second Amendment is there, and he boasted he owns guns but complained that there are those who won’t allow “research” on the violence.

He said he knows things that work. He cited Finland as a success story but didn’t explain what that involved.

Vance, pointing out Walz’s reference to Finland, said America has higher rates of substance abuse and mental health problems, a “big piece” of the problem.

“We have to empower law enforcement to arrest the bad guys and take them off the streets,” Vance said.

Walz said Minnesota, his state, has an epidemic of children committing suicide with firearms.

He said sometimes the problem is “just the guns, just the guns.”

On inflation, and Harris’ plans to give first-time homebuyers $25,000 and push for construction of three million new homes, Walz said the problem is people see housing as a commodity. He said the fact is the nation doesn’t have enough affordable housing.

He declined to explain where he would build the three million homes.

Vance pointed out Harris let in millions of illegals, and that has driven up the cost of housing.

That’s “one of the most significant drivers of home prices” in America.

He said Harris, if she wants to implement programs, should do it now, in the office of vice president that voters gave her.

Vance also said if America opens up energy production, there will be a long list of price reductions, including housing.

He said federal lands could be utilized for housing projects.

Walz said he worried about building housing on national parks.

The only argument was when Walz accused Trump of being a threat to democracy when Vance pointed out it was Harris’ censorship agenda.

Walz delivered a lot of claims about Trump, including some that were false and lacked facts and context, to try to portray outrage over January 6.

In fact, he trotted out falsehoods like the one that multiple officers died. Those who died, in fact, died by suicide.

The facts around that election are that it was under the undue influence of the $400 million plus Mark Zuckerberg handed out to elections officials who often used it to recruit Democrat voters, and the FBI’s interference when it claimed that the scandals about the Biden family, truthfully documented in Hunter Biden’s laptop, were Russian disinformation.

In fact, evidence shows that Trump tried to allocate National Guard troops to prevent any disruption on that Jan. 6 day, but he was refused by multiple Democrats, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who later was caught on video admitting her own culpability.

Vance said the Democrat machine’s demands for total censorship is the problem. In fact, Walz has claimed there’s no First Amendment right for “disinformation,” which essentially is an opinion that Democrats don’t share.

Democrats, in fact, have launched multiple lawfare campaigns against Trump, trying to jail him, as their political opponent.