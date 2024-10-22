The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has admitted to holding former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon illegally, in violation of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018.

The First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump, reduced mandatory minimum sentences and expanded the safety valve. The safety valve allows courts to sentence low-level, nonviolent drug offenders to less than the required mandatory minimum.

A letter obtained by The Tennessee Star, addressed to Bannon’s legal team, confirms that Bannon, who was due for early release under accrued good time credits, has not been released due to bureaucratic delays purportedly caused by the Biden-Harris regime.

Steve Bannon’s lawyers filed a motion on August 29, urging for his immediate release and questioning why the government’s response to his petition has been delayed for over 75 days.

Bannon has been incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, serving a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena from the sham House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

According to the letter from Acting Warden Darek Puzio, Bannon earned 10 FSA time credits, which should have allowed for his transfer to home confinement three days ago, on October 19, 2024.

However, the warden’s letter states that the BOP found there to be “insufficient time” to process Bannon’s transfer to home confinement, leaving him to serve out the remainder of his sentence until the scheduled release date next week, October 29, 2024.

The Tennessee Star reported:

A letter sent by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to attorneys representing Steve Bannon, wherein the federal agency acknowledged it is holding the former White House chief strategist in violation of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018, as Bannon accrued 10 days of good time credit toward an early release: “To date, Mr. Bannon has earned 10 First Step Act (“FSA”) time credits. These credits would typically be applied toward early transfer to supervision pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 3624 (g) (3). However, Mr. Bannon does not have a term of supervision following his term of imprisonment. Thus, his 10 FSA time credits can only be applied toward prerelease custody placement in a Residential Reentry Center or on home confinement.” Bannon’s attorneys filed the letter as part of an effort to secure an earlier release but it was sent to Bannon’s lawyers by the Acting Warden at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Danbury, Connecticut, where Bannon is serving a four-month sentence after he was convicted in 2022 for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena from the House select committee that investigated January 6. Acting Warden Darek Puzio said that “Mr. Bannon has earned 10 First Step Act (“FSA”) time credits,” which the warden additionally acknowledged “would typically be applied toward early transfer to supervision,” but noted that Bannon was not sentenced to any form of supervised release. According to Puzio, this means Bannon can only use his credits, which the BOP typically calls good time credits, to secure a transfer to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. However, the federal official claimed there is insufficient time left in Bannon’s sentence to arrange this and that the BOP department responsible for such arrangements “will not accept placements under 30 days.” While confirming FCI Danbury and the BOP are willfully ignoring the good time credit accrued by Bannon, the warden nonetheless acknowledged the former Trump adviser “will be released on his full-term release date of October 29, 2024.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Steve Bannon has accused the Biden-Harris administration of unlawfully keeping him in prison beyond his release date.

“Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations,’” Bannon told National Pulse, pointing out her troubled history with minority communities.

“Detested by black and hispanic men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her. She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing US citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations,” Bannon added.

“Harris will lose this election on her inability to get black and hispanic men to vote for her in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The four years she did nothing for family reunification of American citizen prisoners while genuflecting to illegal alien criminals is coming back to bite her. Her Indian heritage surely taught her: Karma is a Bitch.”

“The Harris Bureau of Prisons is illegally holding me past my legal release date–trying to eliminate one of President Trump’s strongest advocates–these criminals reek of desperation,” he concluded.

Read more:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!