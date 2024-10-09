Kamala Harris’ meandering word salads are well-known. Just look online for her description of “passage of time” and how important is the “passage of time” and you’ll be treated to a flood of social media evidence.

But this time it’s gone way beyond the fact that she has trouble delivering a coherent answer to questions.

Now a television interview has been edited in order to try to make her coherent.

By inserting into the interview an answer that she had not delivered to that question.

See the video (Please be aware of one scatological reference to her comments in the video description):

Holy. Shit. 60 Minutes cut Kamala’s nonsense answer on Israel and replaced it with a completely seperate sentence she said earlier in the interview… Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.pic.twitter.com/onXli46xL6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 8, 2024

The interview included Bill Whitaker asking: “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?”

Harris’ actual response: “Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Then “60 Minutes” edited her response, apparently to make it better?

Bill Whitaker: “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?”

Harris: “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

The Gateway Pundit concluded the deception was done “to make her sound coherent and normal.”

“This is the definition of election interference,” the report said. “Apparently, Kamala’s interview with 60 Minutes was much worse than we first thought. Fake news 60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.”

The report noted Harris’ answer apparently came from “earlier in the interview.”

“This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.,” the report said.

Social media, which delivered the evidence to some four million viewers – and counting – immediately pointed out that President Donald Trump had declined to do an interview with “60 Minutes,” with, “No wonder Trump didn’t want to do your interview…”

“First you lied about the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020 and now you plug and play Kamala’s answers? Whoa!”

Another said, “So, I guess I can assume that ALL 60 Minutes hard-hitting, investigational reports are lies upon lies upon lies…”