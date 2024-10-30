Kamala Harris has made her wild claim that President Donald Trump is a “Hitler” her primary campaign talking point. Over and over she’s made the claims that he’d use the military against his political enemies, would jail critics, would be a dictator.

But now Joe Biden, who was thrown under the bus by the Democrat Party’s elite after he’d essentially won the party’s nomination, who then hand-picked Harris to replace him, has given her campaign a catchy new closing argument in the final days before the election.

That’s that Trump supporters are “garbage.” Much like Hillary Clinton’s claim, during her failed campaign for the White House, that there were a lot of “deplorables” out there.

Republicans were furious and Trump asked God to forgive the octogenarian now in the White House for his insult to tens of millions of Americans.

WOW. Joe Biden just called Trump supporters garbage. “The only garbage I see floating out there is his (Trump’s) supporters.” pic.twitter.com/De66SUZddJ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 30, 2024

The Washington Examiner said it was during an interview on Tuesday that Biden unleashed.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” referring to former President Donald Trump.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, told CNN it was news to him.

“I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate who I didn’t support,” he said.

And Rep. Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat, said he didn’t agree with Biden.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed out, “Biden just called half of America ‘garbage,'” and Jack Pandol, National Republican Committee spokesman, said, “This is Joe Biden’s ‘deplorables’ moment. The truth is Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and House Democrats look down their nose at anyone who wants affordability, safe streets, and a secure border. Every House Democrat enabled Joe Biden’s assault on the American Dream, and they must condemn the president’s disgusting and divisive comments immediately.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to reporters Wednesday morning on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, said she “strongly” disagrees with the garbage comment.

“Listen, I think that first of all he clarified his comments, but let me be clear. I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris said.

“You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do, it’s about representing all the people whether they support me or not and as president of the United States I will be a president for all Americans whether you vote for me or not. That is my responsibility and that’s the kind of work I’ve done my entire career and I take it very seriously.”

Kamala Harris on #Biden ‘garbage’ controversy: ‘I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for’ ‘I will be a president for all Americans whether you vote for me or not.’ #Election2024 #Trump #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/bXu9yVDGOt — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 30, 2024

“I’ve been very clear with the American public. I respect the challenges that people face. I respect the fact that we all have so much more in common than what separates us and that most people want a president that understands that and gets that and approaches the role of leadership that way. I’ve been very clear. From my earliest years as a prosecutor. I never asked anyone are they a Democrat or Republican? The only thing I asked folks is are you OK. And that’s the kind of president I will be.”

Republicans took Biden, already known to be declining in physical and mental capabilities, to task.

“Obama called us clingers. Hillary called deplorables. Kamala calls us fascists. And Biden just called us garbage,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., charged. “They don’t respect us & don’t want unity. But we do. We want to Make America Great Again. Our coalition is for ALL AMERICANS. And in 7 days, we will UNITE AMERICA.”

Trump was told of the comment onstage at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“Please forgive him, for he not knoweth what he said,” Trump quipped.

He later posted a comment:

While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States. I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.

While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2024

Columnist Todd Starnes commented on the Biden slam.

“Former President Trump asked the Lord to forgive President Joe Biden after he called Trump supporters ‘garbage,'” he wrote.

He explained Trump’s response was, “Remember Hillary? She said ‘deplorable’ and then said ‘irredeemable,’ right? But she said ‘deplorable.’ That didn’t work out. ‘Garbage’ I think is worse. … But he doesn’t know- you have to please forgive him. Please forgive him. For he not knoweth what he said.”

Republican VP nominee JD Vance said, “Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope American[s] reject it.”

Biden even tried to take it back.

On social media, he said, “Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

“President Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers, angel moms, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and Americans of all faiths — and Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said. “There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years. President Trump will be a president for ALL Americans.”

It was comic Tony Hinchcliffe who joked about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally recently.

CNN panel loses it when Scott Jennings lays out the facts about Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. pic.twitter.com/ASZOGB9y0r — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 30, 2024