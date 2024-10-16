It was Barack Obama who, shortly after his party’s convention, appeared in a television ad promoting President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

He insisted that America doesn’t need “another four years” of bumbling and bluster.

Then it was Bill Clinton who appeared, explaining that the victim of a murderous illegal alien probably would be alive had not Joe Biden and Kamala Harris allowed in unvetted illegals.

Now it’s Harris herself with words in support of Trump’s campaign.

Only, she likely didn’t mean them the way they came out:

The ad that became inevitable the moment the words left her lips: pic.twitter.com/cW2gprfx8B — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

A commentary at the Twitchy site explained the answer came from Harris while on “The View” in what was “clearly” nothing but a “softball chat and fawn-fest.”

“During what was supposed to be a cake walk of a friendly chat for Harris, ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin performed an accidental act of journalism after asking the Democrat nominee what she would have done differently from Joe Biden over these last nearly four years.”

Her “awkward answer’ was, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

The ad then, cites illegal aliens, skyrocketing prices and global chaos, all under the Biden-Harris administration.

“And Kamala wouldn’t change a thing,” a narrator explains, just before she confirms that.

Clinton’s comments came earlier, a harsh verdict on the Biden-Harris open borders policy allowing millions of illegal aliens simply to walk into America.

NEW AD JUST DROPPED: pic.twitter.com/d1jrHcCx4c — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

And Obama’s remarks? They were at the Democrats’ convention.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he shouted. “We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel us usually worse.”

He seemed not to be aware of the most recent “four years” were with Biden and Harris at the steering of the nation.

The irony, of course, is that while Obama undoubtedly was trying to denigrate Trump’s first term as he seeks a second, the current administration is run by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Obama’s description easily could apply to those two.

The ad ends, as per standards, with, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.”

Donald Trump just took Barack Obama and his DNC speech and used it in a campaign ad. Dan Bongino always says:

(Snapshots and Soundbites) pic.twitter.com/O9KvMFGSu3 — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) August 25, 2024