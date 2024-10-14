Bill Clinton is making a presidential race TV-ad appearance on behalf of Republican candidate President Donald Trump.

It might not be willingly, but it still uses his words and his voice to unleash some serious criticism of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris border catastrophe.

The Democrat duo in the White House now, of course, trashed literally dozens of Trump’s border security measures as soon as they took office.

The result was predictable: Millions of illegal aliens including many criminals arrived at the U.S. southern border and simply walked into the country.

NEW AD JUST DROPPED: pic.twitter.com/d1jrHcCx4c — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Millions of those illegals now are flooding America’s schools, taking American jobs, and demanding cash assistance from taxpayer-funded programs.

One of the major problems has been the many criminals among the illegal aliens, and their impact on America, which includes a number of high-profile homicides.

Clinton’s comments skewered the Biden-Harris regime.

“You had a case in Georgia not very long ago,” he states. “They made an ad about, about, uh, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted that probably wouldn’t have happened. But if they all are properly vetted, that doesn’t happen.

Trump then confirms, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.”

One of the major agenda points of the Biden-Harris team has been that they want illegal aliens allowed into the nation without any sort of “vetting” process, which has become the de facto Democrat policy for the southern border by now.

Social media commenters didn’t hold back, with:

“Dems make Trump ads for FREE.”

“Bill just effectively endorsed Donald J. Trump.”

And, “Sounds like he’s voting for Trump!”