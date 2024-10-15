CBS has established such a reputation for dissing Republicans and promoting Democrats that there have been calls for the organization to report its air time as a donation to the political campaign of Kamala Harris, or even lose its broadcasting license.

The network staged a vice presidential debate with biased moderators, edited a Harris interview to actually insert an answer in place of her word salad, and now U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson “brings ALL the receipts” to show how CBS is continuing its political campaigning.

It was a commentary at the Twitchy website that monitors social media reports that explained under its headline, “Speaker Johnson reveals deceptive CBS interview manipulation and brings ALL the receipts,” that not only does the legacy network edit interviews to “HELP Democrats” then “also edit interviews to try and make Republicans look dumb.”

Johnson posted online the evidence and told viewers, “You can be the judge as to why.”

WND reported last week when the network confirmed its support for Harris, by inserting into an interview an answer that she had not delivered to that question.

See the video (Please be aware of one scatological reference to her comments in the video description):

The interview included Bill Whitaker asking: “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?”

Harris’ actual response: “Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Then “60 Minutes” edited her response, apparently to make it better?

Bill Whitaker: “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?”

Harris: “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

Talk show host Glenn Beck also commented:

As WND reported, former President Trump hammered CBS News and “60 Minutes” on Sunday for its deceptive editing of its interview with Harris.

“Let’s talk about the single greatest scandal, in my opinion, in broadcast history,” Trump said.

“’60 Minutes’ and CBS interviewed Kamala, and she’s incompetent. She gave them the dumbest answer anyone’s ever heard. So they took that answer out, the whole answer they threw out, and they took another answer that she gave to a totally different question and inserted it. And supposedly, they did this a number of times. And they got caught. ’60 Minutes’ and CBS should lose their license for that.”

It was during the JD Vance-Tim Walz vice presidential debate that CBS’ bias was on show. WND reported then that there were accusations of “unethical journalistic malpractice” for a moderator.

While both moderators, Nora O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, previously had expressed criticism of President Donald Trump, it was Brennan’s behavior toward Vance that prompted an editorial in the Washington Examiner that described her behavior:

After Vance detailed how President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris “brought in millions of illegal immigrants,” some of whom are overwhelming schools and hospitals and driving up housing prices, Brennan jumped in to editorialize, asserting, “Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status — temporary protected status.” Vance responded, “Margaret, the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on.” He then gave a detailed and accurate explanation of how Biden and Harris created a smartphone app called the CBP One app that lets illegal immigrants fly into the United States and receive temporary “parole” status that expires in two years. “That is the facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret,” Vance explained, “by our own leadership. And Kamala Harris opened up that pathway.” Brennan then cut Vance’s microphone.

The commentary noted it was “unethical journalistic malpractice. She falsely or misleadingly fact-checked the Republican’s comments and then, instead of facilitating a proper airing of the issue, silenced the candidate who was making them and the Democrat look ignorant and dishonest.”