(FOX NEWS) — A family trying to attend the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday is alleging Levi’s Stadium security wouldn’t allow one of them to enter due to wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

In a video posted to TikTok, one of the women in the family explains that her son-in-law was told he cannot wear his red MAGA hat into the stadium, which led to an argument with security.

Denied entry at Levi’s Stadium for wearing a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/5sHH0FB7ef — ECHO (@ERICOC18) October 28, 2024

“We were about to enter, and they stopped us because my son-in-law is wearing this hat,” the woman says in the video. “They don’t want to let us in.”