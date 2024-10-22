Pollster Frank Luntz said on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is doomed if she focuses solely on attacking former President Donald Trump.

As her campaign nears its end, Harris has shifted her messaging from promoting joyfulness to attempting to portray Trump as a danger to the United States, The New York Times reported. Luntz, on “CNN News Central,” argued that Harris needs to provide voters with compelling reasons to support her instead of relying solely on criticism of the former president.

WATCH:

“I’ve said that Trump would do better if he says less, not more, that he would be more successful if he did not use these outbursts that he’s been doing over the last few weeks. And Harris would do much better if she talked with some detail about exactly what she will do. Not what she wants, not her objectives, but how she’s going to get there,” Luntz said. “Trump basically has reached the ceiling of his votes and that’s enough for him to win.”

“Harris has a higher ceiling. I agree with her campaign in that assertion, but she’s not going to get there until she gives voters what they need to know to have faith, trust and confidence in her,” the pollster added. “It’s a good strategy that she’s doing, but I assure you, if she’s just beating up on Donald Trump, she’s going to fail.”

Luntz added what Trump and Harris “say and how they say it the last 48 hours” of the campaign “that will determine” the ultimate vote tally.

Trump currently holds leads over Harris in all seven top battleground states, according to the RealClear Polling averages. Journalist Mark Halperin said Tuesday that Trump will be elected on Nov. 5 if the current early voting trajectory holds.

“Make no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day,” he said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!