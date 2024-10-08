(NEW YORK POST) — A Florida meteorologist and hurricane specialist became emotional on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton’s monstrous growth over the last day.

Storm expert John Morales had to briefly pause in the middle of an NBC broadcast while discussing the storm raging over Yucatan, Mexico, and other states along the Gulf of Mexico.

➡️ NOW: An emotional hurricane #Milton update from @JohnMoralesTV as the storm hits Cat. 5 status. Take this seriously. We have you covered here on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QEe3E25JGX — CHRIS HUSH (@ChrisHushNBC) October 7, 2024

“It’s just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped,” he said on air as his voice choked.