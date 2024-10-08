WATCH: Florida weatherman chokes up on air over ‘global warming’ causing Milton

By Joe Kovacs

John Morales (NBC 6)
John Morales

(NEW YORK POST) — A Florida meteorologist and hurricane specialist became emotional on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton’s monstrous growth over the last day.

Storm expert John Morales had to briefly pause in the middle of an NBC broadcast while discussing the storm raging over Yucatan, Mexico, and other states along the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped,” he said on air as his voice choked.

Joe Kovacs

