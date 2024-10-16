WATCH: Fuel-tanker accident and explosion kills at least 147

By Camillus Eboh and Ahmed Kingimi, Reuters

(Video screenshot)

(REUTERS) — A fuel tanker overturned late on Tuesday in Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa after the driver lost control of the vehicle, spilling petrol which exploded and killed at least 147 people, police and state emergency services said on Wednesday.

The accident is one of the worst in recent times in Africa’s most populous nation, which is battling with widespread security threats and a cost of living crisis.

Haruna Mairiga, head of Jigawa state emergency services, put the death toll from the accident at 147.

