(REUTERS) — A fuel tanker overturned late on Tuesday in Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa after the driver lost control of the vehicle, spilling petrol which exploded and killed at least 147 people, police and state emergency services said on Wednesday.

The accident is one of the worst in recent times in Africa’s most populous nation, which is battling with widespread security threats and a cost of living crisis.

BREAKING

Tanker Explosion Kills 94 People Collecting Spilled Fuel in Nigeria A fuel tanker accident in Jigawa state, Nigeria, led to an explosion, killing at least 94 people who were collecting the spilled fuel. “The driver lost control, causing the tanker to overturn, and… pic.twitter.com/mCKpvVE6nt — Past To Present Stories (@past2present_x) October 16, 2024

Haruna Mairiga, head of Jigawa state emergency services, put the death toll from the accident at 147.