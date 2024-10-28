The 2024 presidential election is suddenly hotter than ever as hundreds of ballots have been burned in arson attacks on ballot boxes in numerous states.

The attacks took place at two ballot drop boxes Monday morning in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, and local authorities have turned the investigation over to the FBI.

The first blaze broke out in Portland around 3:30 a.m. local time, as “incendiary device” was placed inside the box.

KGW-TV reports: “Security personnel extinguished the fire before officers arrived. Portland police determined an ‘incendiary device’ was put inside the ballot box to ignite the fire. The bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit removed the device.”

A half-hour later around 4 a.m., at a drop box 15 miles away in Vancouver, Washington, hundreds of ballots were damaged at the C-TRAN Park and Ride at Fisher’s Landing Transit Center.

BREAKING: Ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington have been set on fire. Hundreds of ballots have been burned. Police said explosive devices were placed inside the boxes early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/wYzLsP3hlv — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 28, 2024

KGW noted: “The officers found a ‘suspicious device’ next to the ballot box, which was smoking and on fire, according to Vancouver police. A KGW crew saw flames and smoke coming from the ballot box around 6:30 a.m.

“The Metro Explosive Disposal Unit retrieved the device and the fire was extinguished, Vancouver police said.”

“Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey told KGW that hundreds of ballots were severely burned, many of which were destroyed. Kimsey said anyone who dropped off a ballot in that box after 11 a.m. on Saturday should contact the elections division at 564-397-2345 or [email protected].”

CNN reports: “Other fires affecting ballots have been recently reported across the country. Last week, a mailbox outside a Phoenix post office was set on fire, damaging an unknown number of ballots. A 35-year-old man was charged with arson in connection with the incident. The Phoenix Police Department said he told them it was not politically motivated.”

