Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

WATCH: IDF exposes massive Hezbollah store of cash and gold bars beneath Beirut hospital

Biden administration admits massive increase in Iranian oil exports’ value and volume

The Energy Information Agency published its first report about Iran’s petroleum exports as mandated by the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act enacted earlier this year. It showed Iran sold $144 billion of oil in the first three years of Biden’s presidency – more than $100 billion more than in the last two years under President Trump.

Fallout from Pentagon leak of top secret Israeli plans to strike Iran persists

After Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles Oct. 1 at Israel, the Jewish state announced that it would respond. The leaked documents don’t include specific targets that Israel plans to strike, but do include surveillance information.

Watch: Sinwar’s death is a turning point in Israel war, says retired IDF general

Recovered docs show slain Hamas leader Sinwar never intended to agree to any ceasefire

New reporting reveals that as the hunt for him ramped up, this brutal killer gave orders that after his death, Hamas should refuse any concessions Israel might offer.

Air traffic in and out of Ben Gurion International Airport halted twice in the space of hours over Hezbollah missile threat

The Israel Aviation Authority briefly halted and then resumed takeoffs at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Monday evening and again Tuesday morning, amid an apparent escalation in Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah.

IAF continues to target Hezbollah-affiliated banks in Beirut

Israel has recently targeted the physical buildings of banks associated with Hezbollah, and Monday night saw a continuation of this strategy. Warnings were given prior to the strikes for civilians to vacate the area.

Biden envoy Hochstein visits Middle East as Israel sets down conditions for Lebanon ceasefire

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein visited Beirut Monday to coordinate talks with Lebanese officials regarding a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The end conflict between Israel and Lebanon “once and for all” is a worthy vision. It will of course be rejected by the Iranian terror regime that will insist on continuing war and misery with its Hezbollah puppet. @amoshochstein pic.twitter.com/J6RuHNClTn — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) October 21, 2024